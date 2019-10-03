Congress Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!!

The October Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

On the cover we feature the always authentic and talented Kent Ray Taylor. Kent Ray welcomes us into his life, with this fun story and glimpse into the world of KRT. Learn about his incredible horses Dont Think Twice, Snap It Send It and All Good and how he has teamed up with the best trainers to take them to the top.

Our Congress issue also features a Yearling Sale Showcase where we bring you videos and profiles of some of he most anticipated yearlings in the sale. We take a look at the Congress Trade Show and preview some must visit booths.

Stress is a constant at Congress and we have articles on reducing the stress in your horse, as well as how prominant couples manage relationships and businesses at the same time. Just in time for Congress we have a new Ask the Fashion Pro and Ask the Tack Pro section with advice on fall trends and measuring for cinch fit.

We are very excited to introduce the inaugural issue of Roan Horse Today – the offical publication of the American Roan Horse Association. This section is filled with all the ARHA news you need to follow as well as member and stallion profiles. This month we feature the stunning Strutin On The Range.

We feature the incredible Im A Big Leaguer in our Hoof Print in History and so much more!

October Congress Issue

Always be a Unicorn – Kent Ray Taylor heads to Congress with a trailer full of champions

From the Back of My Horse – Congress Baby



Congress Trade Show Preview – We look at the must see booths from Columbus



Stress Busters - Keeping the Congress Stess at bay for your equine partner



Congress Pressure Test- How industry couples keep partnerships thriving in and out of the barn



Ask the Fashion Pro – Fall trends



Ask the Tack Pro – How do I measure for cinch size?



SmartPak Ask the Vet



Congress Yearling Sale Preview – A preview of the exceptional yearlings offered.



Roan Horse Today – Introducing the official publication of the ARHA



What’s in My Tack Room – Suzanne Pickard and Jason Duquette



Western Saddle vs Dressage Saddle! – with Lynn Palm



Hoof Print in History- Im A Big Leaguer



Classifieds Showcase



Why It Matters - 2018 Congress by Kaleena Weakly





