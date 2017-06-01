Congratulations to 8 new APHA judges

[source: APHA.com]

Eight new APHA judges have been approved for 2017. Applicants underwent rigorous testing by the APHA Judges Committee, which included a rulebook test, live and video judging, and interviews; the final phase of testing took place May 22–24 at the Diamond T Arena in Denton, Texas.

“This was a great group of applicants,” APHA Director of Judges Dave Dellin said. “I am very pleased to be able to add them to the active judges’ list and am looking forward to seeing them participate in APHA-sanctioned events.”

Congratulations to the following individuals who received their APHA judging cards:

David Avery, Amarillo, Texas

Dolly Chayer, Sperry, Oklahoma

Jennifer Goss, Martinsville, Indiana

Keith M. McDonough, Palm Desert, California

Casey L. Orr, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Alisa Proefrock, New Albany, Ohio

Mark Sheridan, Cave Creek, Arizona

Amy D. Watkins, Canfield, Ohio

Becoming an APHA-approved judge involves an in-depth process, and judge’s cards are only awarded to the most qualified candidates. APHA judges are held to the highest standards, and the association works to develop a high quality set of judges who not only have the ability to evaluate Paint Horses but also hold them to APHA standards and rules. To learn more about becoming an APHA-approved judge, visit apha.com/association/judges.





