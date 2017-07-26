Community Unites in Support for Don and Debbie Trout

UPDATE 7/26: In a statement from his wife, Debbie, Don passed away peacefully this afternoon. Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to Debbie and all of their family and friends.

We are saddened to learn that photographer Don Trout, who has taken countless photos of some of the most memorable moments in showing over the years, has entered hospice care in his long fight against cancer. Facebook has been flooded with wonderful memories and well wishes to Don and his wife, Debbie, and their entire family.





