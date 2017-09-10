ColiCare Celebrates 5 Years of Protecting Horses & Their Owners

Press Release

As a company that stands for healthy horses and happy riders, SmartPak is excited to celebrate the 5-year anniversary of their ColiCare program. Since 2012, thousands of horse owners have changed (and in some cases saved) their horse’s lives, thanks to ColiCare, which provides up to $7,500 in colic surgery reimbursement.

Thousands of horses owner across the country have chosen to protect themselves and their horses with ColiCare, which helps keep their horses healthy with daily digestive support and annual wellness care from their veterinarian, and helps ensure they have the financial resources to provide their horses with the care they deserve. And not only is ColiCare chosen by horse owners, but it was also named the #1 Vet-Recommended Colic Surgery Reimbursement Program in the 2016 LeBel Marketing, Veterinary Marketing Survey.

“We are honored to be a member of so many horses’ health care teams through our ColiCare program,” said Sarah Mann, Vice President of Brand and Customer Experience at SmartPak. “We’re horse owners ourselves, so we always love hearing success stories on how our supplements have helped horses live healthy lives. And, for those horses that we have been able to help when the unexpected has happened, it’s incredibly meaningful to know that we’ve helped provide the financial resources needed to give them the care they deserve. It’s truly a dream job”

Along with this milestone, SmartPak is taking their ColiCare-eligible supplements to the next level with a new and improved digestive ingredient: Diamond V® Yeast. This ingredient is a leading brand of yeast that is backed by a portfolio of research showing it supports digestive function, feed efficiency, immunity, recovery from exercise, and more.

“The ColiCare-eligible supplements are now better than ever!” added Casey Fleming, Manager of Product Development at SmartPak. “Essentially, we’ve replaced the type of yeast being used in these formulas. Previously, these included a live form of the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae, and now they’ll include Diamond V® Yeast, which is a fermented form of that same species. The fermentation is where the magic happens, so to speak, in that it activates a plethora of additional health benefits that aren’t available through feeding a live form.”

Enrolling in ColiCare is fast and easy, and FREE with the purchase of an eligible supplement in SmartPaks. Horse owners can sign up online or over the phone. To learn more about the program or to speak with one of SmartPak’s renowned Supplement Experts, visit www.SmartPak.com/ColiCare or call 1-800-461-8898 today.





