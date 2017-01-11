Cole Baker added to NSBA’s Quarter Million Dollar Club

[source: NSBA.com]

NSBA congratulates Cole Baker of Dunnellon, Florida as the most recent addition to NSBA’s Quarter Million Dollar Club. Cole crossed over the mark in 2016 taking his total lifetime NSBA earnings to $262,208.09 at the end of the year.

Cole Baker has had an extensive show career focusing on Western Pleasure futurity horses and his show record is a clear indication of his focus. Cole has wins at all of the major futurities including the NSBA World Championship Show, Breeders Championship Futurity, Tom Powers, Southern Belle, Reichert Celebration and Little Futurity.

In 2016, Cole topped the $250,000 mark with earnings of $18,309.69 while showing Consider Me Best, Rumors Only, Sweet Movin Hotrod, Kiss This Moonlight and Loping Radical.

Again, congratulations to Cole Baker on this career milestone. Be sure to read his full story in an upcoming issue of The Way To Go magazine.





