CNQHS Concludes and Show Daddy is Named 2018 Super Horse.

Another succesful Canadian National Quarter Horse Show concluded Sunday in Red Deer, Alberta after a week of showing. 137 National Champions were crowned taking home the highly coveted championship buckle.

the 2018 show saw great entries with multiple point classes in most divisions including 29 entries in the level 1 Amateur Showmanship and 19 in the Amateur Showmanship class. The level one classes continued to show strong numbers in both the Amateur and Youth divisions and the health of the Canadian industry appeared strong with 17 adorable and talented entries in the leadline division.

Winning the 2018 Canadian National Super Horse title for 2018 was Show Daddy, shown and owned by Deserie Reiu. This incredible sorrel gelding by VS Code Blue and out of the great mare Show Diva racked up the High Point Sr Horse award as well as a championship in Novice Amateur Hormanship with Dana Reiu and the Reserve National Championship titles in Sr Western Pleasure and Sr Western Riding. Show Daddy also earned high placings in the Trail and HUS classes to win the award and prove his versatility. “Benny” as he is known in the barn is owned by trainer Deserie, but is really a family horse as her sister Dana also competes on him for now until Deserie’s niece (Dana’s daughter) Olivia grows up and is ready to take the reins.

Make sure to check out our candid gallery from the Canadian National Quarter Horse Show. Thank you to those that contributed their photos using the #CNQHS18. Professional and win photos courtesy of HD2 Photography.

The prestigous $10K added All Breed NSBA Gold Rush Futurity held on Friday crowned twelve champions with well earned checks. Both APHA and AQHA horses were well represented in the futurities which included tough competion with impressive resumes including NSBA and APHA World Champions.

Weanling All Sexes Halter

Champion: CM Family Affair Shown By: Rich Zenner Owned By: CM Performance and Halter Horses

Reserve Champion: Body Shotz Shown By: Sandy Kirtzinger Owned By: Sandy Kirtzinger

Yearling All Sexes Halter

Champion: The Cool Factor Shown By: Holly Joy Nichols Owned By: Pauline Robertson

Reserve Champion: IEM A Looker Shown By: Sandy Kirtzinger Owned By: Sandy Kirtzinger

Sheldon Soderberg Memorial 2YO Western Pleasure



Champion: Notice My Mechanics Shown By: Patricia Woods Owned By: Michelle McIntosh

Reserve Champion: Hard On Equipment Shown By: Wayne Soderberg Owned By: Sheldon Soderberg

3YO Open Western Pleasure



Champion: I Want A Cowboy Shown By: Chris Miller Owned By: Debbie Zad

Reserve Champion: Hez Simply Western Shown By: Deserie Reiu Owned By: Brian Rushinka

Open Western Pleasure



Champion: Chex This Hot Amiga Shown By: Deserie Reiu Owned By: Donna Biddulph

Reserve Champion: My Socks Got Dots Shown By: Tyrel Poier Owned By: Rafter P Quarter Horses

Shannon Burwash Memorial Non Pro Western Pleasure



Champion: Chex This Hot Amiga Shown By: Dana Reiu Owned By: Donna Biddulph

Reserve Champion: My Socks Got Dots Shown By: Lieke Poier Owned By: Rafter P Quarter Horses

Open Yearling Longe Line



Champion: Gonna Be Somebody Shown By: Tyrel Poier Owned By: Lieke Poier

Reserve Champion: Chex N My Blu Jnz Shown By: Deserie Reiu Owned By: Cathy Guest

Non Pro Yearling Longe Line



Champion: Gonna Be Somebody Shown By: Tyrel Poier Owned By: Lieke Poier

Reserve Champion: Lets Talk Dynamics Shown By: Nina Thiessen Owned By: Nina Thiessen

3YO Open Hunter Under Saddle



Champion: Gotta Be All Zipt Shown By: Chris Miller Owned By: Mikayla Patrick

Reserve Champion: Bigcelebrideesenstion Shown By: Deserie Reiu Owned By: Dannell Charbonneau

Open Hunter Under Saddle



Champion: The Good Time Lime Shown By: Patricia Woods Owned By: Robyn King

Reserve Champion: A Good Time To Win Shown By: Lindsay Soderberg – Geiger Owned By: Sheldon Soderberg

Non Pro Hunter Under Saddle



Champion: Fancy N Titefitnjeans Shown By: Lorena Pahl Owned By: Lorena Pahl

Reserve Champion: BMQ Denali Shown By: Joanne Bainer Dolan Owned By: Joanne Dolan

Open Ranch Riding



Champion: A Smokin Cannon Shown By: Lyle Jackson Owned By: Nancy Ann Muchka

Reserve Champion: Wrangler Warning Shown By: Scott Mackenzie Owned By: Anne Banman





