Closing Today – AQHA Professional Horsemen Crisis Fund INTERNET Auction

Bidding Closes on Wednesday, November 14, at 7:00 PM Central time, for items donated to the AQHA Professional Horse’s Auction to benefit the Crisis Fund. To shop and bid go to https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=304

The auction features some very interesting items this year.

Get-aways and adventures include a 6 day / 6 night safari package or two to a private game resort in South Africa. For those with the outdoor spirit there is a day of dog sledding adventure for two, which may be used either January through March, 2019 or January through March, 2020 on Casper Mountain, Wyoming or enjoy a stay at Lynn Palm’s farm in Ocala, FL

Another item is a 4-month old tri-colored border collie registered male, donated by Orin Barnes.

Keep you arena in great shape with an Arena Werks 8’ Rotary harrow.

For the Sports enthusiasts there are signed footballs from Terry Bradshaw and Jay Novacek.



AQHA English breeders can bid on a breeding to Leading Sire, Allocate Your Assets, from Katherine Tobin and the Searles Circle S Ranch.



Buy Western hats from Shorty’s Caboy Hattery and Barbara’s Hats, as well as other clothing, chinks, jewelry and accessories.



Tack and supplies including a Blue Ribbon show headstall, Letchworth and Darnall bits, Nettles stirrups, and more.

Exhibitors will find show packages for major circuits for stalls and other expenses.



Other items include Artwork, photography, gift certificates, training videos, a tail extension, gift baskets, deserts and wine.



Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are please to support this AQHA Professional Horsemen event to benefit the Crisis Fund.



To obtain more information on this Auction, contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to www.ProHorseServices.com





