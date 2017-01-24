Carolyn Dobbins named APHA’s Paint Professional Horsemen of the Year

[source: APHA.com]

APHA is proud to recognize Carolyn Dobbins of Apache Junction, Arizona, as the inaugural Paint Professional Horseman of the Year.

Established in 2016, the Paint Professional Horsemen of the Year award honors a hardworking professional who exemplifies the Professional Horsemen’s code of ethics and serves as a positive ambassador of Paint Horses and the overall equine industry.

Carolyn was nominated by her peers for her outstanding leadership within the Arizona Paint Horse Club, as well as her groundbreaking efforts to launch the Goldmine Circuit in Burbank, California, an all-breed show that couples with APHA-approved classes to help bridge the gap between Open and breed events; in 2016, the Goldmine Circuit was the largest APHA show in California.

“Carolyn is one of the most ‘on fire’ Paint people I have ever met,” one anonymous nomination read. “She has gone out of her way to get many Youth in the show pen—even at her own expense. She is the most viable ambassador for APHA that I have ever met.”

“Her drive and determination are infectious,” another anonymous nomination noted. “Those who are around Carolyn become better because of her leading example.”

Markel APHA Professional Horsemen are outstanding members of the APHA community who pledge to encourage professionalism, fairness and integrity throughout the horse industry. Any APHA professional in good standing can apply to become a Markel APHA Professional Horsemen; applications and references are reviewed by the APHA Professional Horseman’s Committee. For more information on becoming a Markel APHA Professional Horseman, visit apha.com/programs/profhorsemen.





