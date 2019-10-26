Carney Performance Horses Devastated by Early Morning Fire

While many of us have been wrapped up in the latest Congress news, tragedy struck one of our own overnight.

In the early morning hours Carney Performance Horses, in Georgia suffered a devastating loss when fire broke out in their barn. The barn and all 19 of its horses were lost in a matter of minutes as was the Carney’s home and all of its contents as they lived in a barn apartment.

Blake Carney, a champion APHA trainer has been a featured trainer in Show Horse Today where we donated his time to teach our readers and we are beyond devastated for his and his client’s loss.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Carney’s in this terrible time. All funds will go directly to Blake and Kyle to help with their daily living expenses and help to get their lives back on track.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carney’s and all those who lost their beloved horses in this tragedy.





