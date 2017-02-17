Buy or Sell Your Horse By March 2nd with Pro Horse Services

Press Release

“The Internet Horse Auction catalog is now available for bidders to view the horses offered in our two March Internet auctions,” announces Mike Jennings of the Professional Horse Services, LLC management team. “The two auctions are the First Spring Reining and Cow Horse Auction, which closes on March 1 and the March Internet Auction, which closes on March 2.”

“Entries are still accepted for owners that want to SELL SOON,” adds Jennings. “New entries will join a very nice group of Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.” For entry forms and information on how the Internet auctions work go to the Professional Horse Services, LLC website - http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php

The SPRING REINING AND COW HORSE AUCTION features a 2016 NRHA Non Pro Futurity Level 4 Finalist, AQHA and PHBA High Point Cutting and Reining horses and show horses that have money or their ROM. Well bred and proven broodmares are offered, with some in foal to Top stallions like NOT RUF AT ALL, NRHA Futurity Champion and NRHA Million Dollar sire, A SPARKLING VINTAGE. There are also some great prospects for Ranch Riding and the Ranch horse events, some with real Ranch experience. Bidding will open on Monday, February 27 and close on Wednesday evening, March 1. To view the Internet Catalog for this auction go to http://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=239

Bidding for the MARCH INTERNET AUCTION will open on Monday February 27 and close on Thursday evening, March 2. Early entries in this auction include World and Reserve World Champion show horses, High Point horses, other proven show horses for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, Halter and All Around events, plus well bred prospects. There are some very nice Paint, Palomino and Buckskin broodmares selling with foals or bred to 6 time APHA and PtHA World Champion Halter Stallion, BROOKSTONE. Buyers can also find the trail riding horse they need for this year. The catalog for this auction can be found at http://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=240

“Buyers can get a seller’s contact information from the online catalog, if they have created a log in account. They can get more information from the sellers, go see the horse or even arrange for a pre-purchase vet exam. We encourage bidders to get as much information as they want, before the bidding closes,” adds Jennings.

The SPRING REINING AND COW HORSE AUCTION includes: Lot 1 – SPOOKS SMART MONEY, a 2013 gelding by Smart Spook, 2016 NRHA Futurity LEVEL 4 Non Pro Finalist, NRHA $3,498, NRBC nominated, trained by Andrea Fappani, full brother to SPOOKS ECLIPSE, NRHA $94,182, NRBC Champion Level 2 and 1 Open, Reserve Champion Level 3; Lot 2 – PLAYGIRLS MERADA, a 2006 mare by Meradas Money Talks, 2016 AQHA High Point Sr Cutting and Cutting Mare, Reserve High Point Open & Select Amateur Cutting, 100.5 Open & 50.5 Amateur Cutting points, NCHA Money Earner; Lot 11 – DONT SPOOK ME, a 2008 Palomino gelding by Smart Spook, 498 PHBA points in 10 events, PHBA High Point Junior Reining & Reserve High Point Youth Ranch Riding & Flag Race, AQHA and ARHA ROM; Lot 3 – WALLA WHIZ WANDA, a 2009 mare by Topsail Whiz, out of Walla Walla Wanda, with $748 NRHA, AQHA ROM in Ranch Riding points, half sister to dam of WALLA WALLA WHIZ, NRHA Million Dollar Sire; Lot No. 5 – DUNIT WITH PEPPY (ApHC) a 2012 Appaloosa mare by Tattoos Dun It, $1,509 NRHA, Non Pro Reiner, shown Ranch Horse; Lot 4 – TEJONS MIST, a 2002 mare by Tejons Peppy Doc, dam of an NRHA Futurity Level 1 Open Finalist, bred to NOT RUF AT ALL, NRHA $456,501; Lot 6 – NQH BLUE MOON, a 2008 mare by Hes A Peptospoonful, bred to NRHA Million Dollar Sire, A SPARKLING VINTAGE plus more Ranch horses and broodmares.

The MARCH INTERNET AUCTION features these early entries: Lot 101 – ZIPS SPLASH OF ART, a 2003 gelding by Artful Move, AQHA World Champion Amateur Hunter Under Saddle, Congress Limited Non-Pro HUS Maturity Champion, Open and Amateur Superior Hunter Under Saddle with $18,344.89 Lifetime earnings, 17.2 hands; Lot 103 – THRIFTY (Appaloosa) a 2008 mare by Undertack, ApHC World and Reserve World Champion Showmanship with points in Halter, English, Western and pattern classes; Lot 109 – HEZA GRACEFUL LOPER, a 2011 gelding by Lazy Loper, All Around Horse, ROM with Trail & Western Riding points, ready for Showmanship, Horsemanship and Equitation, Hunter Under Saddle, 16.2 hands; Lot 102 – PERFECT WITHOUT GOLD, a 2015 gelding by LWR Pure Gold, ROM Open & Amateur Halter, 2016 AQHA World Show 3rd Level Two, 9th in Open & Amateur Yearling Geldings; Lot 105 – ARTS COVER GIRL, a 2008 mare by Art I Sweet, Reserve in the Nation Rookie Youth Trail, Congress Finalist 12-14 Equitation, Reserve Regional Champion (Region 6) Novice Youth Showmanship, AQHA Youth Champion; Lot 104 – TELLA SECRET LIE, a 2015 gelding by Telasecret, Open & Amateur Halter ROM, Region Six Champion Open & Amateur Yearling Gelding, nominated Breeders Halter Futurity Open & Amateur plus more prospects by INVITATION ONLY, RL BEST OF SUDDEN, LAZY LOPER, VS Flatline, Huntin For Chocolate, GoodCowboyMargarita, Brookstone (APHA WORLD Champion) and more. Just entered – THENAUGHTYSCHOOLGIRL (APHA), a 2012 overo mare by Gettin Impulsive, over 40 Open APHA Western Pleasure points, $1,200 NSBA.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. They have now sold 1,516 horses for $6,125,200 through their Internet Auction format.

Buyers may contact Mike or Stephanie Jennings with questions about the horses or the process from the Professional Horse Services, LLC. website at www.ProHorseServices.com or email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905.





