Buy or Sell Horses in the April Internet Auction

Press Release

“A full sister, in blood, to THE ROCK, and a PHBA World Champion headline the April INTERNET Auction which features some outstanding horses to take their new owners to the top in the 2017 show season,” according to Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “There are also some excellent young prospects and well-bred broodmares. Bidding for the April INTERNET Auction opens on Monday April 10 and closes on Wednesday April 12.”

“A DISCOUNT on entry fees is available for horses entered by April 3rd,” adds Jennings. “Sellers can take advantage of the strong market we saw in our recent March Auction, where the top five horses sold for an average of $9,880.”

Auction entries can be seen in the Internet Auction catalog. To register for a bidder’s number and view the catalog go to http://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Entry Forms for the auction can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website - http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email.

The full sister, in blood, to THE ROCK is Lot 1 – A Sudden Lady Loper, is a 2014 mare by RL Best Of Sudden and out of A Lopers Good Bar, with120 days riding. Other prospects include Lot 7 – Kruzin Girlz, a 2015 gelding by THE KRYMSUN KRUZER, AQHA Super Horse, and out of Hot Shot Hit, the dam of 9 time AQHA World Champion, HOT ONES ONLY, a top English prospect standing 16.1 hands, that already has 60 days of training and Lot 6 – Press OneForEnglish (ApHC) a 2016 mare by The Englishman is a gorgeous Hunter type Appaloosa filly with regular registration. Her sire is a World Champion and her dam is Bronze Medallion Winner and a World Champion producer. There are more Quarter Horse and Paint prospects featured in the auction.

Our Halter horses feature Lot 4 – My Gold Intention, a 2016 palomino stallion by My Intention that was the 2016 PHBA World Champion Weanling stallion in Open and Amateur, a money earner at 2016 Breeders Halter Futurity and is eligible for 2017 BHF in Open and Amateur, as well as, Lot 2 – Cool And A Half, a 2013 gelding by Very Cool that is the 2016 Congress Champion Limited Open 3 Year-Old Gelding and already has AQHA Open and Amateur Superior Halter awards. There are also two fancy 2 year-old mares that will show well this year and an Appaloosa breeding stallion.

All Around and Pleasure horses include Lot 16 – Arts Cover Girl, a 2008 mare by Art I Sweet that was Reserve High Point in the Nation in AQHA Rookie Youth Trail and Top 5 Rookie Halter Mares, as well as being a Congress Finalist in 12-14 Equitation, earning an AQHA Youth Championship; Lot 10 – Babes Think Im Hot, a 2012 gelding by Hot N Blazing, that is an AQHA point earner in Open, Youth and Novice Youth in Hunter Under Saddle and Showmanship, plus other show horses and prospects by RL Best Of Sudden, Lazy Loper, Good I Will Be, Born To Be Blazing, Diesel Only and more.

There are also pleasure bred AQHA broodmares sired by Zippos Old Gold and Artful Investment, plus and an Appaloosa mare Lot 5 – Freckled In Blue (ApHC) a 2013 broodmare by Skys Blue Boy (QH), Top 10 at 2015 ApHC Nationals and World in Open and Non-Pro Hunter in Hand, 16.1 hands and a full sister to 11 time World and National Champion Stallion, Spot My Blue Boy./p>

The performance horses include a well broke gelding that will do well in the Ranch events, a 2 year-old AQHA daughter of the High Brow Cat son, Waresthecat, A flashy 2 year-old bay tobiano mare by Colonelsmokinpep, a son of “Gunner” and more prospects for the performance and Ranch events.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. Through our exclusive Internet Horse auction system we have sold 1,513 horses for $6,221,850, with a High Seller at $226,000 and an overall average price of $4,112.

To obtain more information on buying or selling horses in the April Internet Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to www.ProHorseServices.com





