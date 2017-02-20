Breeders’ Trust Point Value Grows Again in 2016

[source: APHA.com]

For the second consecutive year, the per-point value for APHA’s Breeders’ Trust program has increased. Each Open & Amateur point earned by participating horses in 2016 is worth $8.30—an increase of almost 9.5% (45 cents) over 2015 values.

In 2016, Breeders’ Trust-nominated horses earned 66,034 qualifying points. The 2016 Leading Money-Earner was All Rights Reserved, a 2008 sorrel overo gelding by HBF Iron Man and out of PMZ One. He earned 1,143 total points worth $9,490 for owners Julie and Brandy Barniak of Watertown, New York; nominator Rondel Lepley of Polk, Ohio; and stallion subscriber Robin DeGraff of Midway, Kentucky.

For the 16th consecutive year, the 1993 sorrel overo stallion Zippos Sensation topped the chart as the Leading Sire of Money-Earning Foals—his 114 get earned total of 6,056 points in 2016, generating total Breeders’ Trust earnings of more than $50,000. “Zippo,” who died in July 2016, is owned by Simons Show Horses of Aubrey, Texas.

“It is refreshing to see that the changes implemented to the program over the past few years have actually stopped the downward trend of the point value. To be able to report an increase in point value for the second year in a row is very exciting,” Director of Breeders’ Trust Candy Jebavy said.

Breeders’ Trust checks will be mailed by March 1. Full 2016 Breeders’ Trust statistics will be available in the April 2017 Paint Horse Journal—subscribe or renew today at apha.com/phj/subscribe.

Established in 1994, the APHA Breeders’ Trust program was created to help offset the cost of showing and to add value to American Paint Horses. It’s a program that pays cash dividends for points earned by nominated horses at APHA-approved events. The program is designed to financially reward everyone responsible for the success of an outstanding foal: the stallion subscriber, foal nominator and horse owner. To learn more, visit apha.com/programs/breederstrust.





