Borrowing a Horse

[source: AQHA.com]

When Stuart Thompson’s daughter, Jane, went to college on an American Quarter Horse Foundation scholarship, Stuart was happy for her.

And then he took her horse.

At the 2017 Merial AQHA Region Two Championships, Stuart was riding A Glow In The Pines.

“We’ve had him since he was about 2,” Stuart said. “My daughter trained him and rode him through high school. She graduated from high school then went off to college and he had to be ridden, so I started riding him.”

Stuart has ranched and ridden all his life, but he has only been showing for about six years, and “Baxter” has been a good partner.





