Boehringer Ingelheim Announces Surpass (1% diclofenacsodium) is Now Available

Press Release

Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) is pleased to announce that Surpass® (1% diclofenac sodium) is back on the market after a two-year absence. SURPASS began shipping on Monday, May 15 to existing animal health distributors and veterinarians.

SURPASS is the only FDA-approved topical non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory cream indicated for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis (OA) (hock, knee, fetlock and pastern) in horses. SURPASS is a targeted therapy that delivers relief when and where your horse needs it. Click here to see full label.

“As an important product in the BI joint health portfolio, we are excited to offer SURPASS again to our customers,” says Dr. John Tuttle, DVM, director of equine professional services. “Our industry-leading joint health portfolio provides many solutions for veterinarians and horse owners, helping horses reach their full potential every day.”

To learn more about SURPASS, or other products in the BI Joint Health Portfolio, visit http://www.bi-vetmedica.com/species/equine/products/joint_health_portfolio.html or speak with your veterinarian.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:

Like any medication, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as SURPASS may cause side effects. These are usually mild and affect primarily the gastrointestinal system, but more serious side effects can occur. NSAIDs should only be administered under the direction of a licensed professional. SURPASS topical cream is only approved for use in horses and has not been evaluated in breeding, pregnant, or lactating horses, or in horses under 1 year of age. Do not exceed the recommended dose. Wear gloves when administering SURPASS. If direct contact with skin occurs, wash immediately with soap and water. Please refer to the package insert for complete product information.





