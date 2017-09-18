Blanketing Done Right

Press Release

Blanketing doesn’t have to be difficult, which is why SmartPak is here with their expert tips to get you and your horse through the colder season. SmartPak also has blankets from all your favorite brands – including the latest and greatest blankets that are new this season!

As your ultimate blanket destination, SmartPak has everything you need to know about blankets. “Blanketing your horse is an art and a science, and we know that there are many factors to consider,” said Sarah Mann, Vice President of Brand and Customer Experience. “And we SmartPakers have all been there, in the dark and the cold, trying to figure out if a new blanket actually fits, or deciding what to put on your horse for the night. That’s why we’ve got everything from how-to articles and real-life video reviews on our website to help you shop. Plus, all our smarts are in your pocket when you download the handy SmartPak Blanketing App!”

Whether you need help deciding which blanket to use, fit suggestions, or tips and tricks for clipping, you’ll find it in SmartPak’s Horse Health Library, or on the SmartPak blog. Along with expert advice, SmartPak has a quick and easy tool to help answer the common question: “What blanket should I put on my horse tonight?” Just download the SmartPak Blanketing App, answer a few questions about your horse, and you’ll get blanketing recommendations customized to your horse and your location.

When you’re ready to start adding to your horse’s wardrobe, SmartPak is pleased to offer an expanded selection of new blankets from the brands you know and love. From their own line of blankets to Pessoa, Horseware, Weatherbeeta, and Shires, they’ve added new styles so you can find the perfect one for your horse’s needs.

SmartPak’s most popular blanket, the Ultimate Turnout, is now available in a new color – Burgundy with Black Trim and Silver Piping. The SmartPak Ultimate Pony Turnout Sheet is also now available in the popular Midnight Blue with Royal Trim and Silver Piping. The Rockin’ SP Ultimate, which is designed to fit stockier breeds like Quarter Horses, is now available in a high-neck option. All Ultimate blankets are backed by SmartPak’s 10-Year Indestructible Guarantee.

The Pessoa Alpine 1200D Turnout Blanket Made Exclusively for SmartPak offers a variety of favorite features, including the patented Exceler closure system which allows for a perfect fit and is easily adjustable. This blanket is available in a Cerulean Blue/Red Plaid.

The Amigo 600D Hero 6 Turnout Blanket Made Exclusively For SmartPak offers Horseware’s renowned quality and style. The blanket has a shine enhancing polyester lining, yet remains breathable and waterproof, ensuring your horse stays dry and comfortable. This blanket is offered in Atlantic Blue w/ Grey and Red exclusively at SmartPak, and riders can also get a matching dog coat for their other four-legged friends!

The Weatherbeeta ComFiTec Essential Navajo Pattern Turnout Blanket features strong classic style at an exceptional value. This blanket is durable and designed for an exceptional fit.

Finally, if you’re looking to add a little fun to your horse’s wardrobe, the Shires Tempest Patterned Rain Sheet offers waterproof protection that will keep your horse dry and comfortable, in a fun Horse Print pattern.

SmartPak offers free shipping on orders over $75 and free return shipping on sized items, like blankets, so you can shop confidently this season. Visit www.SmartPak.com to view the entire selection of blankets and to place a risk-free order.





