Bidding Opens for The Prospects Auction Monday November 26

For Immediate Release – November 21, 2018

Round Hill, VA – Professional Horse Services, LLC

“Bidding opens on Monday, November 26 for more than 50 well-bred Yearlings and Weanlings featured in the The Prospects Internet Auction from Anthony Leier and Pro Horse Services,” according to Mike Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “This auction is designed to offer breeders of Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle prospects an Internet Marketplace they depend on each Fall. Bidding will close on Wednesday, November 28, starting at 7:00 PM Eastern time.”



Bidders can view the Internet catalog for this auction at:

https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=306



Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas are offered in this group including some that are full double registered with AQHA and APHA.



Sires include: Lazy Loper, Blazing Hot, Extremely Hot Chips, No Doubt Im Lazy, VS Flatline, John Simon (APHA), Willy Be Invited, These Irons Are Hot, Machine Made, Its A Southern Thing, Batt Man, Just Expect It, Kissin The Girls, Nite Moves, Open For Suggestion, Ionlylopeformoney, Un Forgettable and more.



Anthony Leier has trained, prepared or shown more than 100 World, Congress, NSBA and National Champions, primarily in the Longe Line events. He is dedicated to developing a strong Internet marketplace for young Quarter Horse, Paint and Appaloosas show prospects. Anthony can be contacted by email at anthony.leier@outlook.com or by phone at 775-513-6938.



Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.



To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the Prospects Internet Horse Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





