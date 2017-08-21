Bidding is Open for 2 August Internet Horse Auctions

Press Release

“Bidding is now open for the two August Internet Auctions from Professional Horse Services, LLC,” according to Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The Reiner, Cutter and Cow Horse Auction will close on the evening of August 23, beginning at 7:00 PM Eastern time, and the August Internet Auction, offering Pleasure, All-Around and Halter horses, will close on August 24. Buyers can bid on quality Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.”

Auction entries can be seen in the Internet Horse Auction catalog. To register for a bidder’s number and view the catalog go to http://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

For More Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php

New information, photos and videos are being added daily, so bidders should review the catalog often. A few new horses have been added in the last couple of days.

Entries in the REINER, CUTTER, COW HORSE AUCTION include proven horses for Ranch Riding, Reining and Ranch Sorting like: Lot 31 - Gunna Be Spicy (AQHA / APHA) 2012 red dun mare by Gunners Indian, NRHA $2,441, successful in NRHA Limited Open Reining; Lot 5 - Gunner Got Out (AQHA/APHA) 2007 gray gelding by Colonels Smoking Gun, NRHA $2,815.97, AQHA Open and Amateur ROM with Reining and Ranch Riding points; Lot 9 - Shiney Elan (AQHA) 2016 stallion (Shine On Line x Elans Lil Fritzi) nominated to NRHA and NRBC. Great reining or cow horse prospect; Lot 3 - BOH High Cal Ada (AQHA) 2010 mare by High Caliber Hickory, over $3,500 in MNSCHA Ranch Sorting, 2016 RSNC World Show 6th Beginner Rookie and 8th Nationally Novice division; Lot 1 - Dunnit Topsailing (AQHA) 2005 gelding by Dunnit In Hollywood, 2 Time CONGRESS RESERVE CHAMPION in NRHA Limited Open Reining and NSBA Ranch Riding; 7th AQHA National TOP TEN All Age Ranch Riding, 183 AQHA points and $4,877 in NRHA, AQHA, NSBA and NRCHA; Lot 8 - HK Spooked N Whizin (AQHA / IBHA) 2013 dun stallion by Don Quintana, points in AQHA Working Cow Horse & Halter, 2017 ARHA WORLD SHOW TOP 10; Lot 10 - West Coast Cruise (AQHA) 2009 gelding by West Coast Whiz. NRHA $363.68. Broodmare buyers will find two very nice mares by Elans Playboy that are bred to the Top Cow Horse Stallion, Travelin Jonez along with other broodmares and breeding prospects. Other Prospects, Show Horses and broodmares sired by or bred to Sophisticated Catt, A Shiner Named Sioux, Doublenotyourreeboks, No Guns Please, High Caliber Hickory and More

The August INTERNET Auction includes some very nice Pleasure and All Around show horses, prospect and broodmares: Lot 141 - UF Did I Do It (APHA / PtHA) 2006 overo gelding by Whata Magic (QH) APHA/PtHA All Around horse, 132 APHA and 53 PtHA points in 8 events; Lot 101 - Raging On Whiskey (AQHA / APHA) 2010 overo mare by Raging Impulse, APHA World Champion Longe Line, Top Five 3YO Western Pleasure Honor Roll, 89.5 APHA and 59.5 AQHA points and other proven and finished show horses. The well-bred prospects feature, Lot 103 - IM IRRESISTIBLE (AQHA) 2014 gelding by RL Best OF Sudden, that is ready to continue to the show ring and make a top All Around horse; Lot 112 - Floating On Moonlite (AQHA) 2014 by Only In The Moonlite, a fancy gray mare that is nearly ready to show, her dam, Floating On Assets, earned over 1,000 AQHA points. If you need a high quality broodmare for your Western Pleasure program, bee sure to see Lot 108 - KM Shesa Sweet Bo (AQHA) 2009 mare RL Best of Sudden, AQHA I.F, a beautiful producer you can breed ride. View the Internet Catalog for more horses sired by or bred to Machine Made, Lazy Loper, Gota Lota Potential, Hot Impulse, Keeping It Good, Vested Pine, Ziprageous and more.

The auction also features some great Halter horses including: Lot 142 - A Radiant Image (AQHA) 2003 stallion by Image of Kid, 3 time World Champion and 3 time Congress Champion, as well as Multiple World and Congress Champion Sire; Lot 102 - Hoosier Gunslinger (AQHA) 2010 gelding by Western Gunslinger, he was the 2017 East Level 1 Champion of Champions in Youth Halter and has earned Open and Amateur Superiors in Halter with 737.5 Open, Amateur and Youth Halter points; Lot 111 - Sapphires By Tiffany (AQHA) 2007 mare by Mr Elusive, AQHA Select World Show Bronze winner and Top Ten Open AQHA World Show mare, bred to Telusives Touch; Lot 121 - Melodys Fantasy (Appaloosa) 2007 mare by Andrews Wapiti, ROM Halter, 30.5 ApHC points, dam of ApHC Reserve World Champion in Non Pro Yearling Halter Stallions, bred to 5-time National and World Champion, Vegas Has Pizzazz; Lot 109 - Mesmerizing Kid (AQHA / PHBA) 2012 palomino stallion by Kids Golden, 2014 PHBA High Point Halter Stallion and PHBA Halter ROM and more sired by or bred to Kid Coolsified, One Silent Clu, Gianni, Telusives Touch, Vegas Has Pizzazz (ApHC) and others.

Race Horses and Barrel Racing prospects are also featured in the August INTERNET Auction and include: Lot 134 - Sparky McClone (AQHA) 2012 gelding by Hard Hitting, Stakes Placed Winner of $59,208. Continue Racing or make a Top Barrel Horse and Lot 136 - Jewels Gal (AQHA) 2012 mare by First Down Jewel, SI 84 with 1 win, earning $3,903, Race ROM, Race her or start her on Barrels.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information on buying or selling horses in the August Internet Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to www.ProHorseServices.com.





