Bidding Closes November 9 for BMQ Near Dispersal Internet Auction

Press Release

“The BMQ Quarter Horses Near Dispersal Internet Auction offers Exhibitors and breeders an opportunity to buy some great horses,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Annie Kamphaus, owner of BMQ, is MOTIVATED TO SELL. She serious about slowing down and WANTS TO SELL the horses in this Internet Auction.”

Bidders can buy with confidence from an AQHA Leading Breeder of Show Horses and breeder of multiple WORLD CHAMPIONS in AQHA, NSBA, APHA and PtHA.

Bidding for the BMQ Near Dispersal Internet Auction will CLOSE on Thursday, November 9, beginning at 7:00 PM Eastern time.

To view the INTERNET Auction catalog, register and bid go to: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=261

New information, photos and videos has been added recently, so bidders should review the catalog information. New horses have been added in the last couple of days.

Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the seller to get more information. For More Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php

For bidders new to the Pro Horse Services Internet Auctions, the process to register and get a bidder’s number is easy. If there are questions, bidders can contact Pro Horse Services for assistance.

BIDDING PROCEDURE: Bidding for the first horse will close at 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 9. The bidding will close 3 minutes apart for the rest of the horses, in catalog order. The Internet auction system uses a SOFT CLOSE, which gives bidders plenty of time to get their bids placed. If a bid is placed on a horse in the last few minutes, the bidding time will be extended for 3 more minutes. If a bid is placed in that 3 minutes, the bidding will be extended an additional 3 minutes, and so on. Horses have been in EXTENDED BIDDING for 20 minutes or more, at times. There is no advantage for a bidder to wait until the last second to get a bid in, because it will just trigger another extension. A last-second bid may not make it through if the bidder’s Internet connection is slow.

If a bidder loses their Internet connection they can CALL Mike or Stephanie Jennings for help in placing bids at 855-272-3905.

All of the BMQ yearlings are in the auction, including full siblings to World and Congress Champions. The auction also features proven broodmares that have produced Superior and ROM horses, as well as, prospects that are started under saddle.

The young horses are eligible for triple registration with AQHA, APHA and PtHA. In addition to their AQHA papers, some have regular APHA papers, while others are eligible for solid paint bred papers.

Here are some of the achievements of BMQ Quarter Horses:

• AQHA Leading Breeder – Most WINS & Most WINNERS in Western Pleasure & Hunter Under Saddle

• AQHA Leading breeder of Performance Halter horses

• Breeder of APHA ALL Time High Point Western Pleasure & Western Riding horses

• Breeder of Multiple WORLD CHAMPIONS • AQHA, APHA, NSBA, PtHA,

The 17 yearlings include top English and Western prospects like Lot No. 1 – BMQ Barely Legal – 2016 brown mare, Full sister to BMQ Almost Illegal, NSBA WORLD CHAMPION and BCF Champion; Lot No. 13 – BMQ Ladies R Forever – 2016 sorrel mare, Full sister to BMQ A Lady Forever, AQHA ROM and APHA Superior Western Pleasure; Lot No. 20 – BMQ Talk of The Town- 2016 black gelding, Full brother to Do it Like That, Top 10 AQHA World Show Hunter Under Saddle and BMQ How Sweet It Is, Superior and ROM; Lot No. 30 – BMQ Lopen Legacy (AQHA / APHA) – 2015 sorrel overo mare, AQHA and Full APHA registered, Full sister to APHA ROM earner in Hunter Under Saddle and more.

There are 12 prospects offer from 2 to 4 year-olds including Lot No. 18 – BMQ Legendary – 2015 sorrel gelding, Full brother to WORLD CHAMPIONS BMQ The Jig Is Up, BMQ Without a Doubt and BMQ Stop For Traffic; Lot No. 40 – BMQ Black Tie Affair – 2015 black gelding with full siblings out winning and others.

Nine broodmares will sell that are bred to Multiple WORLD CHAMPION Sire, BMQ LEGACY. These mares include Lot No. 2 – BMQ The Ladys Dandy – 2002 sorrel mare (The Epitome x Dandy Sleeper) Superior Western Pleasure Producer, AQHA & APHA Point Earner Producer, bred to BMQ LEGACY; Lot No. 4 – BMQ Pitter Patter – 2002 sorrel mare (The Epitome x Sonny Sash) Dam of FROM DIXIE WITH LUV (AQHA) / BMQ Pitterin Slow (APHA) Open & Amateur Performance ROM, bred to BMQ LEGACY, as well as, other AQHA and Thoroughbred mares.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information on buying horses in the BMQ Quarter Horses Near Dispersal Internet Auctioncontact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. Buyers can also go to www.ProHorseServices.com





