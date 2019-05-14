Bidding Closes May 15 For Performance and Halter Yearlings

Round Hill, VA – Professional Horse Services, LLC



“Bidding for yearlings in the Mid American Technology Center INTERNET Annual Production Auction is OPEN now and will CLOSE on Wednesday, May 15th, beginning at 7:00 PM CENTRAL time,” announces Mike Jennings of the Pro Horse Services, LLC., which produces the auction. “We are pleased to host the annual auction for the MATC this year. This auction features performance and Halter bred yearlings, including Quarter horses and Paints.”



Buyer can shop ten attractive yearlings that have the potential to be show horses or great partners for many other equine activities. Two yearlings are sired by Halter stallions, Initials Only and Solaris. Seven are sired by Amarillos Playboy, a Freckles Playboy and Cutter Bill bred performance horse. One is by Brick House Fame, a grandson of Dash Ta Fame.



In the auction catalog, buyers can see details, photos and videos on the horses, get contact information for the sellers, register for a bidder’s number and read the Terms of the auction. To view the INTERNET CATALOG and start shopping go to: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=333

Mid America Technology Center’s Equine Production program is a working educational horse farm. This is a hands on program that secondary and post-secondary students learn everything from halter breaking, breeding, feeding, healthcare, ground driving, sale preparation & farm maintenance. Students are taught to become employable in different aspects of the equine industry. Proceeds from the sale of these yearlings helps fund the program.

Mid America Technology Center is located in Wayne, OK. Horses are available for inspection by appointment by contacting Stacy Deskin by email at sdeskin@matech.edu Bidders can find more information on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/matcauctions/

Information on registering and bidding – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information about a horse, arrange for a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/



To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the Mid American Technology Center INTERNET Annual Production Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/







