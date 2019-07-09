Bidding Closes July 9 and 11 for Two Internet Auctions

“Bidding will close on Tuesday evening, July 9th, for the Diamond MK Production Sale and other top horses in the Pro Horse Services Pleasure Prospect and Broodmare Internet Auction. The July INTERNET Auction will close for this auction on Thursday evening, July 11th. The second auction features Pleasure and All Around show horses, Halter, Reining and Ranch horses, as well as prospects and broodmares,” announces Mike Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC.

Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information about a horse, arrange for a veterinary exam or go see a horse.

The Pleasure Prospect and Broodmare Internet Auction features the Diamond MK Production Sale featuring the get and service of the popular gray stallion, IMA PLATINUM DREAM. The catalog can be viewed at - https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=339

The Diamond MK Production Sale offers 20 horses including yearlings, 2 and 3 year olds that are full siblings to Proven Winners and Top Show Horses: Platinum Dot Com, Bet On A Dream, Midnight Dreamer, Im Pretty In Platinum, Do Ya Dream Of Me and more. The group also includes broodmares and the show age horses like, Lot 101 – DO YA DREAM OF ME, a 2015 AQHA mare that is an NSBA Congress Champion Performance Halter Mare and AQHA ROM with 40 Hunter Under Saddle points. Other entries include the get and service of Zips Chocolate Chip, Extremely Hot Chips, The Rock, Machine Made Hot Impulse, Nite Moves, Kissin The Girls and others.

Early entries in the July INTERNET Auction offers Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosa horses including Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around show horses, Halter, Reining and Ranch horses.

View the Catalog at – https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=340

This auction includes proven show horses like Lot 225 – GOOD TEMPTATIONS, an APHA gelding with 955 Pinto and 204 APHA points in 6 events; Lot 201 – ONLY PLATINUM SKYS, an AQHA gelding that earned an AQHA Open ROM with Open and Amateur points in Hunter Under Saddle and Halter, plus more point earners. Halter Horses feature Lot 218 – ONE CLASSIC CLU, an AQHA Open and Amateur Superior Halter, AQHA Top Ten High Point Amateur, Select Open and Junior Halter Mare and other ROM earners and prospects by Execute, Fearles, Ententions and Chromed Up. Performance horse enthusiasts can shop proven horses to show in Reining, Ranch and cattle events, plus prospects and broodmares featuring the get or service of Like A Diamond (APHA), A Smart Enterprise, Colonels Smart Spook, Dual Spark, Skips Saint and more.

A Dispersal of a Skipper W breeder will begin in the July INTERNET Auction including the World Champion Sire, Lot 208 – SKIPS SAINT. Also selling are a stallion and three mares, by Skips Saint, that are broke to ride and prospects for Ranch and All Around events, Performance Halter and breeding.

