Bidding Closes July 19 & 20 for July Internet Auctions

Press Release

“Bidding will close on July 19th and 20th for the 2 July Auctions from Professional Horse Services, LLC,” according to Mike Jennings of the auction company management team. “The Pleasure and All Around Broodmare and Prospect Sale will close on Wednesday, July 19. Bidding for the July INTERNET Auction will close on July 20th, and will include the Halter horses, as well as, the Reining, Ranch Riding and performance horses.”

To view the Internet Auction catalogs and register for a bidder’s number go to https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php and select the auction you want to shop.

Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php

New entries have been added to the Pleasure and All Around Broodmare and Prospect Sale including Lot No. 22 – KM Shesa Sweet Bo (AQHA) a 2009 mare by RL Best of Sudden, dam of 2 foals and broke to ride; Lot No. 19 – Aint It Ironic (AQHA) a 16.1 hand, 2004 mare by Natural Iron, is a Congress Finalist, ROM Producer and a full sister to NATURALLY BIONIC and NATURALLY BRILLIANT; Lot No. 14 – The Good Girl Rocks (AQHA) a 2007 mare by Zippos Mr Good Bar that is a Performance point earner producer and 5-Panel N/N; Lot No. 18 – Shes In The Hunt (AQHA) is a 2009 gray mare by Huntin for Chocolate that had a pretty filly in 2016 and has shown in open shows in Western Pleasure and Walk Trot, as well as Lot No. 21 – Smarty Time (TB) a 16.2 hand, 2006 mare by Smarty Jones, a big, attractive mare to breed for hunt seat or speed event prospects. Don’t forget mares like Lot No. 2 – A Detailed Blaze, a 2009 mare by Blazing Hot, selling as a 3 in 1 package with a foal at side by THE BEST MARTINI and bred to RIGHTEOUS INVITATION; Lot No. 3 – Sheza Chocolate Chic, a 2001 mare by Tonto Top Chic, that is an AQHA Superior Amateur Hunter Under Saddle horse, selling bred to UN FORGETTABLE. Buyers will also find other mares sired by or bred to Machine Made, Iron Enterprise, Hot Impulse, Macs Good N Plenty, Touchdown Cali and Got Good Charisma.

A new show horse joins the prospects entered in the Pleasure and All Around Broodmare and Prospect Sale include Lot No. 20 – Shes Gotcha Good (AQHA) a 2008 gray mare by The Good Ranger that has earned 7 Open, 1/2 Green, 7 Novice Youth and 1.5 Youth Western Pleasure points. Other prospects are offered that are sired by Dont Skip Zip, Only In The Moonlite, Righteous Invitation, Ultimately Tuf (APHA), Mr Good Jeans and Good Terms

A Unique offering in the Pleasure and All Around Broodmare and Prospect Sale is FROZEN SEMEN includes 3 Lots of 4 breeding doses each of Frozen Semen from Principle Win (AQHA) a 16.1 hand, 1994 stallion by Principle Investment, which is a multiple AQHA ROM show horse with 97 Performance and 7.5 Halter points, is 5 Panel N/N and is APHA approved.

The July INTERNET Auction offers some new Halter show horses and prospects sired by top sire like IEM The One, Telasecret, Heza Stemwinder and Kidslookintouchable. They join the Superior Halter Horses Lot No. 101 – Hoosier Gunslinger (AQHA) the 2017 East Level 1 Champion of Champions in Youth Halter with 737.5 Open, Amateur and Youth Halter points; Lot No. 110 – Imprint By Design (APHA) a sorrel overo mare by RH Mr Imprint, with 77.5 APHA points in Open, Amateur and Youth; Lot No. 105 – Im Mr Joe Cool (AQHA) that earned 88 Halter points. The auction includes more Halter Horses that are Point Earners, Prospects and Broodmares

Reining or Ranch event prospects and performance broodmares can be found in the July INTERNET Auction includes a new entry, Lot No. 109 – Smart Peptos Whiskey (AQHA) a 2012 mare by Charmin Cisco Kid, with training for Reined Cow Horse and is started on cattle and a flag. Lot No. 117 – Boom Chic A Boom (AQHA) a 2012 mare by Boom Shernic, that has been shown in Reining once and Ranch Riding twice; Lot No. 102 – Elans Smokin Annie (AQHA) a 2007 mare by Elans Playboy, selling bred to TRAVELIN JONEZ, NRCHA $195,000, Lot No. 107 – Elans Lil Fritzi (AQHA) a 2008 mare by Elans Playboy, also selling bred to TRAVELIN JONEZ. Selling other Broodmares and Prospects sired by or bred to Chics Bug Gun, Bonitas Pepto, Cutter Bill San and more.

