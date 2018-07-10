Bidding Closes for July Internet Auctions on Wednesday and Thursday

For Immediate Release – July 10, 2018

Round Hill, VA – Professional Horse Services, LLC

“Bidding is open now for the 2 July Internet Auctions from Pro Horse Services. ,” according to Mike Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Bidders can shop for Halter, Reining, Ranch and Sorting horses, as well as All Around prospects in the July INTERNET Auction, which will close on Thursday, July 12th.”

Bidders can view the Internet catalogs for these auctions at:

https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

The Pleasure Broodmare and Prospect Internet Auction includes 23 horses from Magnuson Farm, home of the popular Western Pleasure stallion, THE ROCK, which they lost in 2017. This group features some outstanding broodmares and their foals, as well as other top prospects for Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle events. Some of the top quality horses found in this group include: Lot 1 – VITALS ARE GOOD, Superior Western Pleasure and half sister to VITAL SIGNS ARE GOOD; Lot 7 – SO GOOD IM EZ, ROM in Western Pleasure and full sister to WHATSCOOKNGOODLOOKIN; Lot 38 – A VERSION FOR ME, mare by Good Version, Open, Youth, and Amateur ROM with 206 points in Western Pleasure, Trail and 6 other events; Lot 20 – ROCKIN THE ROAN, a 2017 stallion by The Rock, that is a beautiful bay roan stallion prospect, plus some excellent 2018, 2017 and 2016 foals by The Rock.

Other entries in the Pleasure Broodmare and Prospect Internet Auction include Lot 4 – LOVE ME GOOD, by Zippos Mr Good Bar, 5-Panel N/N, selling bred to Kissin The Girls; Lot 5 – DYNAMICLY ZIPPED, by Dynamic Deluxe, sells with a filly at side by Good Machinery and bred to Struttin On The Range; Lot 42 – A LITTLE EXTREME, a mare by Extremely Hot Chips, that is a point earner in Western Pleasure and Trail; Lot 23 – IM THE TOWN SLEEPER, a 16.3 hand stallion by Leaguers Sandman, that is ROM in Hunter Under Saddle and a sire of point earners; and others sired by or bred to: Invitation Only, Zippos Mr Good Bar, RL Best Of Sudden, Hot Ones Only, Radical Rodder, Hot N Blazing, Extremely Hot Chips, Only In The Moonlite, Good Machinery, Struttin On The Range, Open For Suggestion, Im A Platinum Dream and more.

The July INTERNET Auction features Halter, Reining, Ranch and Sorting horses, as well as All Around prospects including these NEW entries: Lot 121 – RL TOUCH OF SUDDEN, a gelding by RL Best of Sudden, Open Performance ROM with AQHA points in 9 events; Lot 119 – ELEGENT TOUCH, a 16.1 hand mare that placed 2nd in Walk Trot Hunter Under Saddle in her first AQHA show in May and will excel in Hunter Under Saddle events; Lot 123 – EXTREMELY HOT ASSET, by Extremely Hot Chips, 2017 Reserve Hi-Point Walk Trot for WQHA in Western Pleasure and Horsemanship and is very well broke for Western Pleasure, in addition to Lot 101 – RUF DARLIN, a 2014 APHA red dun mare by Ruf Hearted Jac, that is a Class Winner Novice Horse Non Pro Reining with NRHA $135, NRHA & NRBC enrolled; Lot 102 – PF BABY GETURSHINEON, a 2013 mare by Chromed Up, that is an Open & Amateur Halter ROM with 28.5 Halter points and other nice horses.



Information on registering and bidding – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the July Internet Horse Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





