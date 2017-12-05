Bidding Closes December 6 & 7 for Internet Auctions

Press Release

“Bidding will close on Wednesday evening, December 6 for the Blazing Hot and Friends Internet Production Sale. Bidding will close on Thursday evening, December 7, for the December Internet Auction. The Internet Horse Auction catalogs are open to shop horses and bid now. Bidding for both auctions will start closing at 7:00 PM Eastern time on the respective evenings. The entries will close in their sale order at intervals of 3 minutes. There is a countdown clock shown on each horse which helps bidders keep track of the closing time for a particular horse, regardless of their time zone,” states Mike Jennings, a partner with Stephanie Jennings in Professional Horse Service, LLC, the management company producing the auctions.

The Blazing Hot and Friends Internet Production Sale features high quality yearling and 2 year-old prospects for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around events, as well as some excellent broodmares. The December Internet Auction offers WORLD CHAMPION Halter and Pleasure horses as well as proven show horses and well-bred prospects for the show horse market. Bidders can shop for horses to do Pleasure, Halter, Ranch events, Reining and Cow Horse, trail riding and recreational activities. These auctions include Quarter Horses, Paints, Buckskins, Duns and Palominos.”

To view the Internet Horse Auction catalogs, register for a bidder’s number and get contact information for the sellers go to https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Information on registering and bidding - Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php

Entries in the Blazing Hot and Friends Internet Production Sale include outstanding prospects sired by an ALL TIME Leading Sire, BLAZING HOT, and out of mares with families full of World Champions and Hall Of Fame horses. Other prospects are offered by these sires: Batt Man, Don’t Skip Zip, Hot N Blazing, Im A Platinum Dream, Keeping It Good, Nite Moves and Open For Suggestion. Bidders will find some high-quality broodmares sired by BLAZING HOT, Zippos Mr Goodbar, Zips Chocolate Chip, One Hot Krymsun and Im A Platinum Dream. These mares are bred to the popular sires Extremely Hot Chips and Nite Moves.

The Blazing Hot and Friends Internet Production Sale includes Lot No. 2 - DIAMONDS R HOT, a 2010, 16.3 hand gelding by Hot N Blazing, that is a 4 Time NSBA WORLD CHAMPION earning over $24,000, Tom Powers & Reichert 2 yr old Open Hunter Under Saddle Champion, AQHA Open & Amateur Performance ROM and a proven show mare by Certain Potential.

The December Internet Auction features 7 WORLD CHAMPION Halter Horses and a WORLD CHAMPION PHBA Western Pleasure Horse, as well as proven horses for Pleasure, All Around, Ranch Riding, Reining and Roping.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. Buyers have won numerous World and National Titles with horses they purchased through these auctions.

To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the December Internet Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to www.ProHorseServices.com