Bid Now for Horses and Show Tack

Bidding is NOW OPEN for the February Internet HORSE Auction, which closes on Wednesday, February 21 and the February Internet TACK Auction, which closes on February 22,” announces Mike Jennings, of the Pro Horse Services, management team. “The bidding for these auctions will begin closing at 7:00 pm, Eastern time.”

To view the Internet Horse Auction catalogs, register for a bidder’s number, get contact information for the sellers, view the Terms of the auctions and BID go to https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

For Information on registering and bidding and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

“Buyers have won numerous World and National Titles with horses they purchased through our Internet Horse Auctions,” adds Jennings. “It pays to shop these auctions for your next Champion.”

A highlight of the Horse Auction is the Production Sale of BEBO QUARTER HORSES from Redfield South Dakota. This group features siblings of, or dams of, proven Pleasure and All Around Show horses and includes 2 nice geldings by VS CODE BLUE, as well as others by Epic Icon, a full brother to HEZ PLUM POISON, AQHA High Point Green Western Pleasure Horse. Broodmares offered are daughters of Blazing Hot, Good Asset, Potential Asset and more. The Bebo family breeding program has produced World or Reserve World Champions in AQHA, NSBA, PHBA and APHA as well as Tom Powers Futurity Champions.

The February Internet HORSE Auction features proven show horses and prospects for Halter, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, Ranch Riding and Reining. The offering will include Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. To view the full catalog go to https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=279

Halter Horses feature Appaloosa Reserve National Champion 2 Year-old Stallion, Lot No. 49 – A Cool Design, a 2011 son of Te Coolest (ApHC) and Open Halter ROM; Dam of 4 time World Champion ETRADE, Lot No. 29 – Sentimentally, an AQHA mare by Cluition that sells with a filly at side by PHBA World Champion FEARLES GUNSLINGER, born January 1, plus other Superior and ROM Halter Horses, show prospects and broodmares.

The Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around horse category includes Lot No. 56 – Iron Giant (APHA / PtHA), a 17 hand 2012 brown tobiano gelding by These Irons Are Hot (AQHA), is a MULTIPLE WORLD AND CONGRESS CHAMPION with Open, amateur and youth points; Lot No. 17 – Order Me Peaches, a 2014 AQHA mare by Presidential Order, that was 4th in the 2017 Western Pleasure Super Sires 3YO Western Pleasure Limited Non Pro, earning $1,596; plus more show horses and prospects by No Doubt Im Lazy, Radical Rodder, Extremely Hot Chips, Hot Ones Only, Willy Be Invited, It’s A Zippo Good Bar, BMQ Legacy and more.

The offering of Performance horses includes horses ready to show in Reining, Ranch Events and game events. Lot No. 52 – Mercedes Snap N Crav, is a 2013 AQHA gelding by Cromed Out Mercedes, that is a proven Reining horse with NRHA earnings of $435 and is an AQHA Reining Point Earner; Lot No. 11 – Big Step N Casper, a 2010 AQHA gelding by Deacons Big Step, is a well trained Ranch Riding and Trail horse that is excellent for a novice rider; Lot No. 23 – Cashs Shadow Of Dawn, a POA mare that is a WSCA Champion Show qualifier and a great family pony the has been ridden in Games, on trails, around cattle.

The February Internet TACK Auction features show and work tack, chaps and ladies show clothes, as well as an antique Doctor’s Buggy and training carts. The Pleasure show, work and youth saddles are made by Bobs, Steve Flick, JR Wenger, Kathy’s, Billy Cook, Dale Chavez, RA Guthrie, and more. There are Reining and Cutting Saddles by Silver Mesa, Coats, Calvin Allen and Billy Cook. Other items include English saddles, Show Halters, bridles, bits and accessories. To view the full Internet catalog go to https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=280

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about bidding in the February Internet Horse and Tack Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





