Best Jazz Album Yet Takes Masters HUS Title; VS The First Lady Crowned in Western Pleasure

The 2017 Congress Masters was a night not soon to be forgotten for those in the stands. With future champions making their debut in the Celeste watching the Masters is like looking into a crystal ball to see the future stars in the industry.

The Masters HUS was topped off with a new member of the NSBA Quarter Million Dollar Club. Deanna Searles trotted to the win in both the Open and Limited division on Best Jazz Album Yet, owned in partnership by the Searles and Kathy Tobin and Suzy Johns. The giant 2YO bay by Allocate Your Assets floated around the pen with cadence and lift that left all watching in awe. Sired by Allocate Your Assets and out of the great producing mare Jazzy Details, this gelding is the last in a line of very famous full siblings. “Deanna won the Masters on the first one from this cross” Kathy Tobin “So it is so special to see her win on the last one” Sadly, Jazzy passed away when Best Jazz Album Yet was just a few months old. “He was raised by our mini bull and a mini donkey” Shared Searles, who knew the gelding was special from the start. “Once he caught up and grew, he was exactly what we hoped he would be” shared Searles.

In 2011 Searles won this class on Lastcallfour Alcohol who as we know has gone on to have a great career. Other full siblings include She Says Aloha, Al American Girl and Blameitonthe Alcohol so we can expect to see this Masters Champion for years to come as he carries on the family legacy of greatness.

Taking Reserve in the Open HUS Was Beth Case on Maid in Hooville for owner Tammy Thompson Dyer winning $4,160

3- Without Permission/Dawn Baker

4- Sheza Iron Marecedes/Keith Miller

5- Kruzin In Style/Heidi Piper

6- Al Toast To That/Amber Pickard

7- Hoo Carez/Troy Lehn

8- Escapingwiththegoods/Joy Wheeler

9- Tails Never Fail/Jennifer Leckey

In the Western Pleasure Maiden 2YO Masters Class a combination on a young trainer and proven bloodlines came out on top. Aaron Moses is no stranger to the winners circle and especially at this year’s Congress. Moses rode the gorgeous red roan filly VS The First Lady to top the standings in the 2017 Masters Class. The filly who’s barn name is so fittingly “Kennedy” is sired by VS Code Red and out of the great mare Cool Lopin Lady. Kennedy is a 3/4 sister to 2015 Master;s Champion VS Lady In Red.

Owned by Kristen Galyean, “Kennedy” has many qualities that make those that saw her remark that she is so similar to her grand dam Vital Signs Are Good. Kristen says “I don’t really want to say that, as I don’t want to tempt fate” “But a lot of people say they see a lot of Lucy in her, the way she carries her head and neck” Kennedy shares the Vital Signs trade mark happy to work attitude and her ears forward happy expression certainly stood out in the pen. Moses will be taking the filly to Oklahoma next where she will compete at the AQHA World Show.

Everyone in the stands seemed thrilled to see Aaron Moses win this Masters Title. With cheering from all sides of the arena it is clear to see he is respected by his peers. Jason Gilliam remarked that “It couldn’t happen to a better guy, he works hard for his success and you will never hear a bad thing about Aaron.” That is high praise from a fellow trainer.

Winning the Limited division was Shane Pope on Chexy When Im Lopin a full sibling to the great Lopin For A Chex. Sired by Lazy Loper and out of North Farms stellar broodmare She Bee A Chex. Ty is a stunning bay stallion that had all the moves to take the win in the Ltd Division and place 9th in the Open. Owned by Cathy Frank we are sure this young stallion will have a bright future ahead of him.

Reserve in the Open Masters was won by Rusty Green on Believe It Or Not taking home a check for $6,500.

3- Classically Lazy/Jay Starnes

4- Shesa Candy Machine/Angie Cannizzaro

5- KM Cheerstothebest/Casey Willis

6- No Doubting Me/Brian Baker

7- Best Brew At The Bar/Dave Archer

8- Keeping Vitals Good/Randy Wilson

9- Chexy When I’m Loping/Shane Pope

10- Always Original/Cole Baker

It was a fantastic night showcasing the future of the industry. The talent of the horses and riders continues to grow each year and those walking away with the title of Masters Champion truly have something to be proud of.

Full results can be found here.





