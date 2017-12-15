Be A Part of The Joint Movement

Press Release

Every horse is at risk for joint deterioration, but all too often joint health is “out of sight, out of mind.” To help spread the word on how riders can help keep their horses moving comfortably for years to come, SmartPak is bringing back Joint Health Awareness Month in January!

“As riders, we want to do everything in our power to help our horses feel their best, but over the years we’ve found that joint health isn’t top of mind for many horse owners,” said Sarah Mann, SmartPak’s Vice President of Brand and Customer Experience. “While applying liniment or lovingly wrapping your horse’s legs is a good start, supporting joint health from the inside is the smartest way to keep your horse going strong. That’s why we’re proud to partner with companies who are also committed to supporting healthy horses and happy riders, and delivering great deals on top joint supplements all month long!”

Supporting your horses’ joints is important no matter their age or workload. Nearly 60% of soundness problems in horses are related to joint deterioration. Even worse, there is no cure, and it will continue to get worse once it starts. Fortunately, you can help support your horse with a joint supplement that provides a steady supply of the ingredients he needs to cope with normal wear and tear from exercise and activity.

“We know that every horse is at risk for joint deterioration,” said Dr. Lydia Gray, SmartPak’s Staff Veterinarian/Medical Director. “Horse owners can be proactive in their horse’s joint health by providing joint supplement, many of which offer ingredients backed by clinical research.”

To celebrate Joint Health Awareness Month, SmartPak has teamed up with some of its customers’ favorite brands to offer exclusive deals on joint supplements, including Cosequin, Equithrive, Farrier’s Magic, SmartSupplements, Ramard, and Absorbine.

Start the new year off right by joining the joint movement today. Visit SmartPak.com/JointHealthAwareness to find the perfect joint support for your horse and claim your savings!





