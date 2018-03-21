Back on Track® USA – The Power of Nature™ Achieves Drug Free Certification

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pottstown, PA (March 2018) – Back on Track USA, is proud to announce that their newly launched line of Organic Rosehip has achieved Drug Free Certification recognition from the highly accredited Banned Substances Control Group, better known as BSCG.

The BSCG Certified Drug Free® certification program for animal supplements tests the more than 1,300 drugs prohibited in animal sport. The program for animal supplements offers protection to equines, canines, or other competition animals subject to anti-doping policies of official animal-sport organizations including ARCI (Association of Racing Commissioners International), FEI (International Federation for Equestrian Sports), USEF (United States Equestrian Federation), and others.

In addition to its comprehensive drug-testing protection, the BSCG Certified Drug Free protocol includes a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) quality-control process review, raw material ingredient and supplier review, and a general toxicology assessment. Testing is conducted in International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17025 accredited laboratories.

“What this certification means to Back on Track, is that we can assure you, our customer, that the product tested under the Drug Free Certification program is safe to use whether you are a backyard equine enthusiast, an Olympic caliber athlete, or preparing for the triple crown,” says Bo Lofvander, CEO of Back on Track USA, Inc.

“This certification is a big deal”, says Casey Goupil, Sales Representative at Back on Track USA. “One of the most commonly asked questions when it comes to feed additives is, ‘Will the product test?’ We can now with confidence give you the answer you are looking for, NO, it will not test!”

What is Rosehip? Our Organic Rosehip (Rosa Canina) is a wild, berry-like fruit that grows best in the cold, rainy climate of the Andes Mountain range in the South American country of Chile. The roots penetrate deep into the pesticide free, vitamin and mineral rich soil and is cultivated using sustainable farming practices. Rosehip is considered mother nature’s source of Vitamin A, C, D, E, K, all the B vitamins, calcium, magnesium, natural silica, phosphorous, copper, anti-oxidants, and bioflavonoids which collectively support the immune system, encouraging overall health and wellness.

About Back on Track USA. Since 2003, Back on Track USA has been providing quality therapeutic products to horses, dogs, and people through the use of Welltex technology, which is infused into the fabric of our products. Welltex technology works by reflecting body energy back toward the body, creating a soothing far infrared thermal effect. This effect is known to increase blood circulation, and ease soreness in muscles, tendons, ligaments, and joints. All of our products support horses, dogs, and people in their goals of achieving a more comfortable lifestyle. Look for our new line of Animal Health products available at www.backontrackproducts.com or at your local tack shop.