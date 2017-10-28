Aussie Aussie Aussie

Oi, Oi, Oi!

by Robyn Duplisea

Tonight is Masters night at the All American Quarter Horse Congress. Every horse in the class carries the hopes and dreams of their owners and their fate will rest upon the breeding, preparation, training, and little bit of luck involved in showing a maiden 2YO. we are happy to share with you the story of one of the horses competing.

In early 2015 a gorgeous bay filly was born at North Farm in Ohio. Sired by the great Invitation Only and out of Wildly Available this filly carried the blood of many champions.

Packaged with a pretty star and two perfectly matched white hind feet, this filly was incredible from day one. Debbi Trubee described My Wild Invitation as “just so special” in her early North Farm days.

Robyn Davies of Duck Pool Farm in Western Australia thought the same thing. She saw the fluffy little filly in photos and knew with her breeding she had to add her to her barn. The filly was bought sight unseen and Robyn got to work making plans.

Davies is no stranger to quality horses. She has been breeding top notch pleasure horses in Australia for years. Her foals (sired by the hottest pleasure sires in the industry) have won at major events all over Australia.

This filly however, was not to board her plane “Down Under” just yet. Davies wanted to give her the chance to be trained and shown in the USA before bringing her home. It was a natural fit that Gina would go to Ashley Lakins as the Lakins have had such success with her siblings.

Ashley was happy to get the filly as she shared that they “have had four full siblings to this mare, and they have all been great horses for us”. The Lakins have shown full siblings; NSBA World Champion AvailableByInvitation and Res. Congress Champion She Had Me At Hello, a half sibling Making Me Willy Wild who placed 4th in the Coughlin this year with Kenny aboard and 2017 Master’s entry Midknight Invitation owned by Starland Ranch and ranch and ridden by Kenny Lakins.

It is pretty safe to say if the Lakins are training two full siblings in preparation for the Congress Masters that they both are incredible horses.

Gina has been “just so easy to work with” shared Lakins who is very excited to continue showing the filly in her 3YO year. “She is one that just is getting stronger and stronger and will continue after the Masters to be a great 3 and 4YO explained Lakins. “She is just real sweet”

For Davies, though the choice was clear it was not an easy decision knowing she would not see her filly in person again for years. This trip to Congress was only the second time Davies was with her filly. She came and visited her once as a foal at North Farm and just now saw her in person as a grown up show horse.

Davies said that leaving her filly in the States was tough, but “the Lakins have been amazing to work with” “every month I have gotten videos of her progress, they have really been fantastic at communicating how she is doing”

Lakins explained that almost all of their communication was done on FB with the time difference and she rarely spoke with Robyn, until they decided who would show Gina at the Masters.

Jennifer Gilliam will step into the saddle for Ashley to show Gina in tonight’s class. “Jessica rode her this morning and the other night” shared Lakins “they were getting along very well as they figured it out”. A nice bonus that comes from Gilliam taking the reins is that “she is eligible for the limited division of the class” explained Lakins.

Though Ashley will not be showing Gina in the Masters she does look forward to showing her in her 3YO year.

When asked her plans for My Wild Invitation moving forward Davies explained “ I want to leave her with Ashley to get really broke. She deserves to be finished properly” “eventually she will come home to show and have foals, though being here and getting to spend time with her so makes me want to have her home to be around everyday”

Gina will be in great hands when she does make the voyage “Down Under” as Davies’ husband is an equine vet. He helps make the breeding operation such a success at Duck Pool Farm.

So as you sit in the stands tonight you may just hear a chant unique to the Masters event “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi!”

