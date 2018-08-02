August Reader’s Choice Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!
The August issue of Show Horse Today is live. This issue is filled with the much anticipated results of our 4th annual Reader’s Choice Awards, a special feature on Invitation Only who just passed 100,000 in offspring point earnings as well as some great articles to help you get ready for the fall majors! We look back at Vested Pine in this Month’s Hoof Print in History and Dana Hokana offers some insight on diagnosing and developing your horse’s weak side.
Featured on the cover is the All American Quarter Horse Congress. Your choice for best AQHA Show for four years in a row. We have a sneak peek at what is new for 2018!
All this and so much more!!
Also in this issue:
August Reader’s Choice Results Issue
Congress - Tradititons Continue in 2018
From The Back of My Horse – Defining Success
Once in a Lifetime – Invitation Only Exceeds 100,000 in Offspring Points
Selecting Up – It’s More Than a Division
Work It Out – 5 Star Exercises to Strengthen and Protect Your Horse’s Back
Get Your Game Face On – Develop the Mindset to Win
Diagnosing and Developing Your Horse’s Weaker Direction – with Dana Hokana
Hoof Print in History – Vested Pine
Why it Matters - Featuring From Where i Come Photography
