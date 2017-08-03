August Issue and Readers Choice Winners Are Now LIVE!

We’re excited to bring you the August 2017 issue of Show Horse Today! This issue brings you all the winners that YOU, the readers, voted for to recognize the best in the industry in the 3rd Annual Pleasurehorse.com/Show Horse Today Readers’ Choice Awards.

In addition to the results, the issue also includes:

Our cover feature on the All American Quarter Horse Congress, voted Best Show

A special spotlight on Danny Desmond Performances Horses and Team Chocolatey

Insurance insights with Kaplow Insurance and Fry’s Equine Insurance

Tips on navigating a metal gate in Trail

A touching Hoof Print In History Tribute to the Best Broodmare and Show Horse of All Time, Vital Signs Are Good

