Audrey Grace Benefit Auction Ends TOMORROW

Time is running out to get your bids in for the 2016 Audrey Grace Online Benefit Auction, ending Sunday, December 18, at 5 p.m. EST. Whether you’re looking for a breeding to one of the country’s top stallions, or are interested in one of the many items up for bid, be sure to get your bids in for your chance to be a part of this annual tradition. 100% of the proceeds go toward helping children in need at the Audrey Grace House, part of New Horizons. Each year, over $50,000 is raised to help these children and it is all done by the generous support of donors and participants of the auction.

To view the breedings and items up for bid, click here.





