Auction set to Raise Funds for Monte Ruden after Devastating Horse Accident

On January 2nd, 2019 Monte Ruden a trainer from Minnesota was injured in a horse training accident that resulted in severe internal injuries and a broken femur. Today is his Birthday, and friends, family and the enitre industry are joining in to wish him a speedy recovery and to make his day a little brighter.

Scott Boe shared in the days after the accident that Monte “Was airlifted from our farm in Red Wing to Mayo Hospital in Rochester. His initial surgery lasted 12 hours in order to stop the internal bleeding. He has since undergone four additional surgeries to fix a broken femur on his right leg and to repair his intestines. He will be at St. Mary’s Hospital for a while, and at this time we don’t know how long. Due to the severity of his injuries, his family and I have refrained from sharing the news publicly.”

Since the news was shared a fundraiser has begun to help ease the financial burden that Ruden will face in his long recovery. To date over $14,000 have been raised to help and a Facebook Online Fundraising Auction is currently accepting donations.

The auction is drawing the support of many generous people in the industry and will be an incredible place for you to stop by and shop! Many incredible stallion services have been donated in addition to services and items. The organizers are splitting this auction into multiple seperate bidding groups.

Bidding #1 will open January 21st at 12pm CST and will close January 22nd at 6pm CST.

This bidding set will include stallion services from: MDR Impulsified, The Wow Factor, The Sugar Daddy, VS Heartthrob, All Time Fancy, Kissin the Girls, PR Guitar Sensation, All Up Honor, The Ultimate Fancy, Its All Too Good, One Special Asset, Original Cowboy, VS Total Heartthrob, Dirty Callahan, Having A Record Year, A Touch of Sudden, VR You Only Live Once, Absolutely AGentlemen, and GloryGlory Halleujah

CLICK HERE to go to the album where you will be able to bid starting Monday.

Bidding #2 will open January 23rd at 12pm CST and will close January 24th at 6pm CST.

This bidding will include: Makin Me Willy Wild, Its All In My Jeans, All Ways the One, A Krymsun Hot Rod, The Gentlemens Club, Virtuous, CBS White Collar Ride, Only the Best WillDo, John Simon, All The Wild Details, By Appointment Only, Seriously Dirty, I Got Em Talkin, Whata Hot Machine, Un Forgettable, and Gentlemen Send Roses.

CLICK HERE to go to the album where you will be able to bid starting Wednesday.

Bidding #3 will open January 25th at 12pm CST and will close January 26th at 6pm CST.

This set will include the goods and services being offered. To date donations include: A Premium Show Horse Today ad credit, Boo Yah Hunt Seat Shirts (2), One nights stay for you and your horses at Triple E Equine, 2 sets of Lariat Leads donated by Jeremy Rosheisen, photo session with Cynthia Thorn Imagery, 50lb bag of Outlaw Cold Milled Flax Seed, Custom Ad Designs by Raigen Furness, A New Custom Simply Southwest Show Pad, Oversized Custom Pad from BackRoad Trading Company, A Full Page Ad Design donated by Elizabeth at JakovichMarketing, Hand painted portrait of whatever winner would like donated by Stephan Heuel, Black 10x Atwood’s Hat from Custom Frontier Hats, a Custom Hand Painted Breyer horse to match any horse requested, Embellished Hidden Zipper Prime Label Shirt, New Mayatex Pad, Voxx Soxs with NixAll set, Donation for a free equine adjustment from Dr Brent Holtz, membership donated by from Pro Elite World Challenge, Custom Horsemanship Top donated by Heather Gaines Custom Show Clothing, 16lb Exceed 6-Way 2 month supply donated by MVP, Custom Vest and Pants from Kris’ Kustoms Custom Show Clothing and an Ad design from Kathy Speck Designs

CLICK HERE to go to the album where you will be able to bid starting Friday.

“Life can change in a blink of an eye, and now we face a long road ahead. We thank you in advance for your thoughts and prayers.” shared Boe.

As of January 14th Monte’s friends received some good news as he was moved out of the ICU. Doctors are pleased with his progress after multiple surgeries and though he has a tough recovery ahead they are happy with the outcome to date.

If you wish to make a donation to help Monte in his recovery you can visit the Fundraiser page on Facebook HERE

To donate or bid in the Fundraising Auction for Monte Click HERE

All of us at PleasureHorse.com and Show Horse Today send our best wishes to Monte for a complete and speedy recovery and a very happy birthday. The entire industry is here for you Monte, we have your back as you work on your recovery.





