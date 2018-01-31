PleasureHorse.com > Latest News > ArizonaQHA Announces FANTASTIC Awards for 2018 Sun Circuit

ArizonaQHA Announces FANTASTIC Awards for 2018 Sun Circuit

January 31st, 2018 3:25 PM | No Comments

Fantastic Awards at the 2018 Sun Circuit

PLUS — Daily chances to WIN great give aways and prizes

High Point Saddles 

DSC06164NON PRO HIGH POINT SADDLES

LEVEL 1 Halter – Showmanship – Horsemanship – Pleasure

LEVEL 2 Halter – Showmanship – Horsemanship – Pleasure

LEVEL 3 Halter – Showmanship – Horsemanship – Pleasure

AMATEUR RANCH Halter – Amateur VRH Trail – Amateur Ranch Riding – Amateur Ranch on the Rail

NON PRO ENGLISH Halter – Hunt Seat Equitation – Hunter under Saddle 

HIGH POINT SADDLES 

OPEN RANCH

HIGH POINT GREEN HORSE

L1 JR. WESTERN RIDING 

L1 SR. WESTERN RIDING

ROPING HIGH POINT SADDLES-  OPEN, AMATEUR, YOUTH 

Circuit Award Saddles 

Scottsdale Performance Saddles: Junior, Senior and Amateur Working Cowhorse

All Breed Open and Amateur VRH

L1 Junior & Senior Western Riding

Junior, Senior, Amateur and Select Trail

Junior, Senior, Amateur, Select and Youth 14-18Western Pleasure

DSC05515

 Jeff Smith Saddles:

Youth and Amateur Boxing 

Bob’s Custom Saddles:

Champion Header and Heeler in the Sun Circuit Rope Horse Futurity 

 Mercel Toulouse Premier Comfort Genesis Saddle: 

Greenway Saddlery Non-Pro Hunter Derby Champion


