ArizonaQHA Announces FANTASTIC Awards for 2018 Sun Circuit
Fantastic Awards at the 2018 Sun Circuit
PLUS — Daily chances to WIN great give aways and prizes
High Point Saddles
NON PRO HIGH POINT SADDLES
LEVEL 1 Halter – Showmanship – Horsemanship – Pleasure
LEVEL 2 Halter – Showmanship – Horsemanship – Pleasure
LEVEL 3 Halter – Showmanship – Horsemanship – Pleasure
AMATEUR RANCH Halter – Amateur VRH Trail – Amateur Ranch Riding – Amateur Ranch on the Rail
NON PRO ENGLISH Halter – Hunt Seat Equitation – Hunter under Saddle
HIGH POINT SADDLES
OPEN RANCH
HIGH POINT GREEN HORSE
L1 JR. WESTERN RIDING
L1 SR. WESTERN RIDING
ROPING HIGH POINT SADDLES- OPEN, AMATEUR, YOUTH
Circuit Award Saddles
Scottsdale Performance Saddles: Junior, Senior and Amateur Working Cowhorse
All Breed Open and Amateur VRH
L1 Junior & Senior Western Riding
Junior, Senior, Amateur and Select Trail
Junior, Senior, Amateur, Select and Youth 14-18Western Pleasure
Jeff Smith Saddles:
Youth and Amateur Boxing
Bob’s Custom Saddles:
Champion Header and Heeler in the Sun Circuit Rope Horse Futurity
Mercel Toulouse Premier Comfort Genesis Saddle:
Greenway Saddlery Non-Pro Hunter Derby Champion
