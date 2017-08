AQHYA World Show Western Pleasure Finalists Named

The 2017 AQHYA World Show western pleasure prelims saw 70 fantastic horses competing for the chance to make it back for the finals. Three 13 and under contestants made the finals, showing the young guns are coming. It took a great ride on a phenomenal horse to get called back and we are proud to share the finalists.

The finalist will compete Thursday evening to see who will lope out with the Globe and World Champion title.

Judges

1. MIKE HOEPPNER

2. TIM FINKENBINDER

3. CHARLENE L CARTER

4. TONY BURRIS

5. APRIL DEVITT

AQHYA World Show Western Pleasure Finalists

887 MISS FAMOUS MAKER SHOWN BY ALLISON A TAMULEWICZ OF ABERDEEN, NC

994 INVITE ONLY THE BEST SHOWN BY SYDNIE OCHS OF MILTON, WI

1027 GOOD CUZ IM LAZY SHOWN BY JORDAN SCHWEEN OF GILROY, CA

368 LAZY ILLUSION SHOWN BY JORDAN DAVIS OF MADISONVILLE, TX

756 RR MAGICAL MOONLITE SHOWN BY 13U KYLEE FAITH WISEMAN, OF BEAVER, OH

1013 JUSTA MACHINE SHOWN BY ERIN NICOLE MASK OF NEWNAN, GA

1060 SOUTHERNCOMFORTZONE SHOWN BY KAITLYN SAWYER SMITH OF APEX, NC

1002 A SPEED DEMON SHOWN BY KACIE SCHARF OF ELIZABETH, CO

1106 HEREICOMAGAIN SHOWN BY TAYLOR M SEARLES OF SCOTTSDALE, AZ

199 NO DOUBT IM SOMETHIN SHOWN BY HALEY R RIDDLE OF GAINESVILLE, TX

546 SMORES INVITATION SHOWN BY CARSON HANDELAND OF RADCLIFFE, IA

880 WEARIN ONLY MOONLITE SHOWN BY 13U HANNA ISELIN OLAUSSEN, BOERNE, TX

478 DRESSED TO PARTY SHOWN BY 13U BRODY GALYEAN, OF PURCELL, OK

674 COOL KRYMSUN LADY SHOWN BY BROOKE GRANZOW OF WEST DES MOINES, IA

323 NATURALLY LAZY SHOWN BY HANNAH M COOK OF FRANKFORD, WV