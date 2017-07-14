AQHYA Officers and Directors Named for 2017-18

[source: AQHA.com]

To read the full article on AQHA.com, click here.

American Quarter Horse Youth Association regional directors and five national officers for the 2017-18 term were elected July 13 at the Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo.

AQHYA Executive Committee members and regional directors play a major role in the youth association by planning events, participating in community service projects and spreading the word about American Quarter Horses, youth activities and AQHYA. They also represent AQHYA throughout the year at functions and events nationwide.

Each of AQHYA’s 11 regions can elect three directors at the Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar. From those directors, delegates elect five national officers.





