AQHA World Show Horse Judging Contest

[source: AQHA.com]

The final day to enter all teams and individuals for the prestigious Boehringer Ingelheim AQHA World Championship Show Collegiate Horse Judging Contest is November 3. The BI Collegiate Horse Judging Contest begins November 12 during the Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show at State Fair Park in Oklahoma city.

The coaches meeting is at 7 p.m. on November 11 in the Sales Pavilion. The contest begins at 7:30 a.m. on November 12 in the Performance Arena.

Important Reminders:

All judging cards and tabulation will be maintained through an efficient Scantron system. More information and regulations will be explained at the coaches meeting.

A current AQHA membership is required to compete in the contest. If you have team members who are not current AQHA members, a new membership or renewal must be purchased at time of entry ($20) and submitted on the form provided with the entry packet.

Only completed entry forms will be accepted. Last-minute changes can be made at the coaches meeting.

Entry fee for the contest is $150 per team.

Entry fee for an individual in the Junior and Senior College or Limited divisions is $40.

Fax your entries by November 3 to 806-349-6409 Attn: Jackie Boggs or via email to jboggs@aqha.org.

to 806-349-6409 Attn: Jackie Boggs or via email to jboggs@aqha.org. Contestant and coach admission badges can be picked up in the Horse Show Office. Additional badges can be purchased for $60 at the Horse Show Office for contestants not pre-registered for the contest. The Horse Show Office is located in the Super Barn, next to the Gateway of Champions.

Download the entry packet for all information needed to enter the contest.

Not only will the title of the Boehringer Ingelheim AQHA World Championship Show Collegiate Judging Team be awarded, but thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded to the top three teams in each division. This challenging and rewarding event is sponsored by AQHA Corporate Partner Boehringer Ingelheim.

If you have any questions regarding the 2017 Boehringer Ingelheim Collegiate Horse Judging Contest, please contact Ward Stutz at wstutz@aqha.org.





