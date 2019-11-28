AQHA Supreme Champion Stallion Featured in December Internet Auctions

“Two Internet Horse auctions, offering close to 100 horses, close on December 3rd and 5th. The first, closing on Tuesday evening, December 3rd, is the Show Prospect Internet Auction which includes weanling through 3 year-old prospects for Pleasure, Halter and Performance events. The second, closing on Thursday, December 5th, is the December INTERNET Auction,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC.



The December INTERNET Auction features AQHA SUPREME CHAMPION Stallion, IMA REGAL CHOICE, SI 103, AQHA Champion, with points in Team Roping, Jumping and Performance Halter. The seller is not in the breeding business and hopes this horse will go to a breeding program where he will get the chance to be a sire of Top Barrel Racing, Roping, Ranch and Race horses.



The Show Prospect Internet Auction offers 50 prospects including the Production Sale of BMQ Quarter Horses, an AQHA Leading Breeder and breeder of many WORLD CHAMPIONS.



To view the horses offered in these auctions go to the Internet Auction website and select the auction: https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Contact Sellers and shopping – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information. Pro Horse Services, recommends to buyers that they contact sellers and get as much information as they need to make a successful purchase.



Information on registering and bidding For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works, bidders can go to the first lot in each Internet Auction catalog or the Pro Horse Services website – https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/



Both Auctions offer Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. There are many AQHA / APHA double registered horses in both auctions.



The Show Prospect Internet Auction includes a PHBA World Champion Halter Horse, a Congress Reserve Champion Halter Mare, Longe Line Winners, and APHA Superior Color horse and many well-bred prospects.

The December INTERNET Auction offers horses with impressive show records in AQHA, APHA and NCHA as well as broodmares and More Prospects. Buyers will find horses that are proven winners or ready to show in Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, Cutting, Ranch events, Ranch Sorting, Halter, Reining and All Around events.



There are a number of horses that are great for Trail riding, too.



Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.



To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the December Internet Horse Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





