AQHA Select All-Around Crowned

During the past week, 54 AQHA Select all-around amateur contenders competed in a variety of events throughout the AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan).

The Select all-around amateur is Jim Bound of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Bound showed the American Quarter Horse Bound To Cash Chex, owned by Jax Bound of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. The 2007 palomino mare, by Nu Chex To Cash and out of SF Kings Firstlady, was bred by Hilldale Farm of Brashear, Texas. Bound and Bound To Cash Chex earned 45 points. They earned the world champion title in tie-down roping; placed third in breakaway and ranch riding; fifth in stake race; and were finalists in heeling. The duo also won the Select all-around amateur title in 2016.

