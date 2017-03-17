AQHA Releases 2016 Annual Report

[source: AQHA.com]

The American Quarter Horse Association has released the 2016 AQHA Annual Report, and it is available to download at www.aqha.com/annualreport. The annual report contains complete statistics for AQHA membership, horse registrations and transfers, show and race statistics, and more.

“AQHA’s annual report dives into the Association’s functions, goals and how we operate as a business dedicated to serving our members in the best way possible,” said AQHA Executive Vice President Craig Huffhines. “I encourage all AQHA members to read through the report for a statistical look at our Association.”

Also in the report, 2016-17 AQHA President Sandy Arledge explains the priorities she focused on in 2016. Those objectives included to continue the efforts made on behalf of animal welfare by AQHA Past President Dr. Glenn Blodgett; to focus on three interrelated areas of importance: communication, education and refining perception; and to reinvigorate the state, provincial and international affiliate programs.

“We have the best membership of any equine breed organization in the world,” said Arledge. “Our people are engaged and passionate about our horse, regardless of their discipline. It was important to me during this past year that we didn’t lose the momen­tum we had gained during my Executive Committee tenure, and that we continued to focus on what matters most to our members and to encourage and feed their passion.”

Included in the Annual Report are the top 10 membership states/provinces/countries in 2016:

Texas – 36,650 California - 14,930 Oklahoma – 11,594 Colorado – 7,629 Ohio – 7,321 Florida – 6,295 Alberta – 6,270 Germany – 6,262 Missouri – 6,069 Kansas – 5,066

View the 2016 AQHA Annual Report at www.aqha.com/annualreport or download the executive summary for a quick overview.





