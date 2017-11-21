AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Online Auction Is a Huge Success

[source: AQHA.com]

The American Quarter Horse Association Professional Horsemen’s Council raised $22,144 for the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund November 11-15 through an online auction that took place during the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show. An additional $4,400 was raised at the Lucas Oil World’s Nutrena Ride the Pattern clinics when AQHA Professional Horsemen collected donations at each clinic and AQHA Corporate Partner Nutrena generously matched the donations.

The highest selling item, a breeding to Allocate Your Assets donated by Searles Ranch and Katherine K. Tobin, sold for $1,750. Nearly 80 items were submitted to the auction, ranging from tack and apparel, jewelry, lessons and educational material, to breedings to top stallions and more.

The AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund provides assistance to AQHA Professional Horsemen who have suffered sudden and demonstrable hardship or disaster of a severe and unexpected nature or from serious physical illness. To learn more, visit www.aqha.com/crisisfund.

The Association of AQHA Professional Horsemen is a professional organization of professional horsemen. To become an AQHA Professional Horseman, these horsemen and -women must agree to adhere to the professional standards of AQHA and work in a professional manner to further its goals and objectives.

For more information on AQHA Professional Horsemen, visit www.aqha.com/prohorsemen.





