AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Council Hosting Online Auction

[source: AQHA.com]

The AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund was created to assist professionals in time of need. The AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Council will host an online auction to raise funds for this great cause during the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show.

Bidding opens at 9 a.m. CDT on November 11 and closes at 7 p.m. CDT on November 15. You can find the online auction at www.internethorseauctions.com, courtesy of www.prohorseservices.com.

The auction is open to the public and donated items are gladly accepted. Donation forms are available for anyone interested. Your support in this auction will strengthen the ability of the Professional Horsemen’s Council to assist AQHA Professional Horsemen who are in need of the crisis fund.

