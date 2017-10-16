AQHA Names New Stewards

[source: AQHA.com]

The health and well-being of the American Quarter Horse is AQHA’s utmost concern. In accordance with AQHA’s mission statement, the American Quarter Horse shall be treated humanely, with dignity, respect and compassion at all times. It is the goal of AQHA to educate members and non-members on this issue. The AQHA steward program is one piece in the animal-welfare puzzle.

Designation as an AQHA steward is a privilege bestowed by the AQHA Executive Committee according to procedures formulated by it, to individuals whose equine expertise and personal character merit the honor.

New Stewards:

Northwest Region (Washington, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Northern California, Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan)

Sue Sultze – Bow, Washington

North Central Region (North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Manitoba)

Jeff Allen – Scott City, Kansas

Northeast Region (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maryland, Delaware, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia)

Pierre Briere – Stockton, New Jersey

Kim Myers – Felton, Pennsylvania

South Region (Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, East Texas)

Clay “Rawhide” Blackwell – Loranger, Louisiana

Greg Wheat – Benton, Louisiana

Pacific Southwest Region (Arizona, Southern California, Nevada, Utah, Western Colorado)

Drake Johnson – Wray, Colorado

AQHA stewards’ responsibilities include:

Monitoring show grounds for inhumane treatment of horses and unsportsmanlike conduct

Answering exhibitors’ questions about rules

Assisting show officials with proper set up of practice jumps and courses

Investigating complaints of class filling

Evaluating potentially unsafe conditions related to the show, e.g. poor footing in the warm-up area, and bring to attention of show management to correct

Issuing warning or removal cards from the show grounds as warranted according to AQHA rules and/or guidelines

Timely filing an AQHA steward’s report and evaluation with AQHA

Adhering to the AQHA Stewards Code of Ethics

