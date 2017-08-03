AQHA Incentive Fund to Cease Stallion, Foal Nominations

[source: AQHA.com]

Click here to read the full article on AQHA.com.

As a means to conclude the program, the American Quarter Horse Association Incentive Fund will not accept foal nominations past 2018 and, effective immediately, will no longer accept stallion nominations.

“The AQHA Incentive Fund was a landmark program for the equine industry, having paid out more than $80 million in its lifetime,” said AQHA Chief Show Officer Pete Kyle. “The fund was so successful that it became a model for many others. However, multiple factors in the past decade contributed to the Incentive Fund’s decline.”

Ultimately, a lack of participation led the AQHA Executive Committee, at its July 2017 meeting, to approve the incentive program’s termination. The conclusion of the program will allow time and resources to move to the research and development of new potential incentive programs for competitors and breeders.

With no new stallion nominations coming in, the Incentive Fund should conclude in a few years.





