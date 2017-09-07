AQHA Executive Committee Approves Animal Welfare Measures

[source: AQHA.com]

The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee recently approved recommendations from the AQHA Animal Welfare Commission that will affect tie-down roping classes, as well as the use of furosemide (Lasix®) in show horses.

Furosemide (Lasix®)

After an Executive Committee-requested review of Lasix, the Executive Committee has approved a maximum permitted plasma concentration of furosemide of 100 nanograms per milliliter in show horses, effective January 1, 2018. Also effective January 1, 2018, any time furosemide is used a medication report must be filed with show management pursuant to VIO403.

As stated in VIO403, the medication report must include:

Identification of the medication, as well as date and time of administration

Identification of the horse

Diagnosis of illness/injury, reason for administration and name of administering/prescribing American Association of Equine Practitioners veterinarian

Signature of veterinarian or person administering the medication

To read VIO403 in its entirety, refer to the AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations.

For the remainder of 2017, the only requirement related to furosemide is that it must be administered intravenously at least four hours prior to competition (see VIO405.9). Such requirement will also appear in the 2018 rule.

Tie-Down Roping

Effective January 1, 2018, youth and amateur exhibitors will incur a three-point penalty if they bring the calf over backwards with the calf landing on its back or head with all four feet in the air.

Open exhibitors will incur a disqualification (no score) if the calf is brought over backwards with the calf landing on its back or head with all four feet in the air.





