AQHA Congratulates Show Leaders

[source: AQHA.com]

To read the full article on AQHA.com, click here.

The American Quarter Horse Association recognizes hardworking individuals and their American Quarter Horses at the end of each year through the Association’s high-point awards. With the introduction of the AQHA leveling program in 2014, the Association is able to recognize more individuals and horses for their accomplishments in the show arena.

AQHA annually recognizes the top point earners in each division of every AQHA event. Horses are recognized in the open division, while youth and amateurs competing with any one horse are recognized in their respective divisions. The divisions are further broken down into Rookie, Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3.





