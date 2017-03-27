AQHA Bylaw and Registration Changes

Modifications to four AQHA Bylaws, as well as three registration-related items, were approved by AQHA members and the AQHA Board of Directors at the 2017 AQHA Convention, March 17-20 in San Antonio. Per the Association’s bylaws, the board of directors has the final authority when it comes to AQHA’s bylaws and rules of registration.

Bylaw Changes at Convention

The first bylaw change involved a modification to Article IV Section 7, in which the word “shall” was changed to “may” as follows: “All vacancies in the elective and appointed offices of AQHA may be filled by the Executive Committee for the unexpired term and those so appointed shall serve until the election and acceptance of their duly qualified successors.”

The second bylaw change involved a modification to Article V Section 2, in which the term “chief executive officer” was changed to “chairperson” as follows: “The President shall be the chairperson of the AQHA Board of Directors and shall preside at all meetings of the Board of Directors … ”





