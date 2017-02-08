AQHA Announces 2017 Dates
Press Release
The American Quarter Horse Association has an exciting line-up of events planned for 2017. Mark your calendars today with the tentative dates.
- March 17-20 – 2017 AQHA Convention at the Grand Hyatt in San Antonio
- March 23-26 – Zoetis Versatility Ranch Horse and AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championships and inaugural Zoetis Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals in Houston
- August 4-12 – Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City
- August 25 – September 2 – AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) in Amarillo
- November 3-18 – Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City
- June 3 – Heritage Place Futurity and Derby, Remington Park Invitational Championship at Remington Park in Oklahoma City
- July 28-29 – Texas Quarter Horse Association Yearling Sale in San Antonio
- September 1-4 – Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale, All American Derby and Futurity, All American Gold Cup at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso, New Mexico
- September 21-23 – Heritage Place Yearling Sale in Oklahoma City
- September 30 – October 1 – Los Alamitos Equine Sale at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California
- October 14 – Bank of America Racing Challenge Championships and AQHA Racing Conference at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa
- December 10 – Champion of Champions and Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity at Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California
- April 11-15 – Farnam Central AQHA Level 1 Championships in Oklahoma City
- April 19-23 – AQHA West Level 1 Championships in Las Vegas
- May 3-7 – Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships in Raleigh, North Carolina
2017 Merial AQHA Regional Championships
- June 2-4 – Region Nine in Jackson, Mississippi
- June 14-18 – Region Eight in Amarillo
- June 21 – Region Five in Logan Township, New Jersey
- July 21-23 – Region Six in Springfield, Massachusetts
- August 10-13 – Region One in Monroe, Washington
- September 14-17 – Region Two in Rapid City, South Dakota
- June 24 – July 1 – Eminence Trail Ride in Eminence, Missouri
Find an AQHA Trail Ride or Trail Challenge near you by visiting www.aqha.com/riding.
Earn rewards for riding at all of these events or any time spent in the saddle by enrolling in the Horseback Riding Program. Participating in an AQHA Trail Ride or Trail Challenge even earns you double hours! Enroll today at www.aqha.com/riding.
Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges
- March 26 – Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals in Houston
- June – Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge in Rapid City, South Dakota
- August – Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colorado
- September – Tri-State Fair in Amarillo
- October – National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity in Fort Worth, Texas
- October – Northern International Livestock Exposition in Billings, Montana
American Quarter Horse Youth Association
- July 11-13 – Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo
- October 11-14 – AQHYA National Racing Experience at the Bank of America Challenge Championships at Prairie Meadows Race Course in Altoona, Iowa
American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum Events and Exhibits
- January 27 – July 29 – Nacidos Charros: Born Charro
- July 22 – National Day of the Cowboy
- August 12 – October 14 – America’s Horse in Art
- October 27 – November 25 – American Quarter Horse Photography Show
- December 5 – January 6, 2018 – Youth Art Show
For more information on AQHA events in 2017, visit www.aqha.com.
AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit www.aqha.com/news.
