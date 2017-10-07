AQHA and NSBA legendary mare, Hot Lopin Louise, Passes

Pleasurehorse.com is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest western pleasure mares, Hot Lopin Louise.

In a statement on the Starnes Quarter Horses’ Facebook page, her passing was announced Saturday morning, “Goodbyes are not forever, Goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean we will miss you until we meet again. We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of NSBA and AQHA’s all-time great mares, Hot Lopin Louise. “Louise” has left and continues to leave a lasting legacy on the Western Pleasure industry in both the show arena and breeding barn. She was not just a horse but a special part of the family. We love you “Louise!”

She was truly phenomenal mare, not only in the show pen, but also, as a producer. During her show career, she amassed accolade after accolade including multiple Congress Championships, numerous futurity wins (Tom Powers Triple Challenge, Reichert Celebration, Just For Pleasure, Southern Belle), World Show Top Tens, and was the 2005 NSBA Horse of the Year.

Her talent was not limited to the show ring, and it wasn’t long before she began passing on her impeccable movement to her offspring. Six of her foals went on to become money earners, with cumulative earnings totaling over $220,000. The Lopin Machine and Hot Lopin Machine are full siblings by A Good Machine and are two of Louise’s most successful get. The Lopin Machine, a 2012 stallion currently stands at North Farm, was the 2014 Congress Masters Western Pleasure Champion and Reserve in the 3 Year-Old Congress Western Pleasure the following year. The Lopin Machine just welcomed his first crop of foals in 2017. Hot Lopin Machine is a 2008 stallion who was the 7th horse to win the prestigious Equine Sports Medicine $250,000 Challenge 2 Year-Old Western Pleasure at the 2010 Reichert Celebration.

For Jay and Kristy Starnes, Louise was much more than an exquisite show horse and producer, she was part of the family.

“She was a great mare, no doubt,” Kristy says. “Cathy (Starnes) bought her as a late 2 year-old and went on to show her through her career. She really helped to put Jay’s name on the map as a Western Pleasure trainer early in his open career by winning the Limited and Open Three Year-Old Western Pleasure at the Congress. Cathy won Select that year as well. She has gone on to be a great producer, out-producing herself many times over. Her legacy will live on through many of her foals, particularly The Lopin Machine. His similarities to his dam are remarkable!”

Kristy also attributes the success of Louise to Joan Schroeder, her breeder, and Justin and Julie Voge for their loving care. Pleasurehorse.com sends our deepest condolences to everyone involved with the life of this great mare.





