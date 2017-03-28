Appaloosa Horse Club to Participate in the 2017 Time to Ride Challenge

Press Release

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) is pleased to partner with the Time to Ride and participate in the 2017 Time to Ride Challenge. “Time to Ride is an initiative of the American Horse Council’s Marketing Alliance designed to connect new people to horses and grow participation across the entire horse industry”. The Time to Ride Challenge offers $100,000 cash and prizes to the stables, clubs, and businesses who introduce non-riders to horses and riding.

The ApHC is excited to offer additional prizes exclusive for ApHC members who compete in the Challenge! Join the Challenge to grow your own business, attract beginner riders, increase participation in and compete for amazing cash and prizes.

Registration is free and is open now! The Challenge takes place June 1st through September 30th. For additional details, registration and official rules, visit www.timetoride.com.





