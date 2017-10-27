APHF Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement Focusing on Youth Scholarships

The American Paint Horse Foundation has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on November 28, #GivingTuesday takes place annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It kicks off the holiday giving season and inspires people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

This year, APHF asks for gifts to be directed to the completion of the association’s Youth World Show Scholarship Endowment. This endowment will allow APHF to continue to fund more than 250 individual scholarships annually at the AjPHA Youth World Championship Show, which takes place in June/July in Fort Worth, Texas. This show continues to be the only all-scholarship Youth show in the horse show community. To date, more than 350 Youth exhibitors ages 5 to 18 have earned almost $500,000 in scholarship funds at the show; 76 of those exhibitors have already redeemed more than $100,000 of those funds and had them sent to public and private colleges all over the country.

“Completion of this endowment will insure that the show continues to offer a minimum of $120,000 annually in scholarships forever,” APHF Director Laura Jesberg said. “We want to give parents a compelling reason to combine their children’s love of horses with an investment in their futures.”

To participate in #GivingTuesday and make an online gift to the scholarship endowment, visit apha.com/foundation/givingtuesdayform. The APHF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and your donation will be tax deductible. For more information, call 817-222-6412, or send an email to APHF Director Laura Jesberg.





